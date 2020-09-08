Buehnerkemper adds walk-off hit for Sages
With the help of a powerful offense, Monticello Middle School pitcher Colton Vance hurled a three-inning no-hitter for the Sages in a 15-0 victory over Clinton on Sept. 3. The contest was ended early by the mercy rule.
Vance pitched the complete game and led his team to the win, walking only one batter and striking out four.
Matthew Swartz tripled in the first inning to mark the first tally of the game, but even more impressive was the second inning. Monticello gained twelve runs in the second inning, driven in by Vance, Ike Young, Brian Wiltgen, Eric Arnold, and Hunter Romano.
Monticello batted nine players in the frame, and each of these athletes contributed at least one hit. Arnold paced the team with three hits, and Young, Romano, and Carter Foran all added two apiece. Young and Wiltgen each drove in four runners.
The contest came after another win over St. Joseph earlier in the week as the Sages ran their season mark to 6-1.
This long-lasting tussle against St. Jo. stretched over nine innings. The game was even at two in the bottom of the ninth inning when Nolan Buehnerkemper stepped up to the plate. With two outs and a runner perched on second base, Buehnerkemper hit the walk-off single to win the game 3-2.
The start was a bit rocky, and neither team managed to score any runs for the first five innings of the match. Young started off on the mound, obtaining four strikeouts and allowing one run on six hits. Maddux Quick went to work for the final three innings, sitting down five Spartans and surrendering one run on four hits.
St. Joseph tallied the first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning, and Monticello quickly responded. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Swartz doubled to even the score at one.
Neither team added any runs in the seventh inning, prompting the game to progress into an eighth inning. St. Joseph bagged another run, but again, the Sages refused to be outdone. Eli Craft doubled to knot the score up at two.
The game extended into yet another inning. The Spartans weren’t able to generate any tallies in the ninth inning. Colton Vance singled and stole second base, positioning himself for success. After two outs, Buehnerkemper hit the line drive that ended the game.
The Monticello boys will compete next on Sept. 8 against Shelbyville.