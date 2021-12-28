SPRINGFIELD — The competition picks up in 2022 for Monticello High School’s wrestling squad.
“Our next competition will be Abe’s Rumble in Springfield at the Bank of Springfield Center on Dec. 29-30. There will be 60 teams competing with most of the top teams in the state attending. We will be getting nine duals in during the two-day tournament,” MHS coach Andy Moore said.
“Then the seventh and eighth of January we will compete at the Princeton Invitational, which is one of the toughest 1A tournaments in the state.”
In the meantime, the squad is working on ways to keep opponents from scoring while maximizing opportunities to get points during matches.
“We are currently spending quite a bit of time working on positioning so we aren’t putting ourselves at high risk of getting scored on. We will always work towards improving technical aspects of moves to give ourselves a better chance of it working against the quality opponents,” said the coach.
Leading the way for the Sages thus far this season have been midweight standouts Cal Spence (152 lbs.) and Jaxon Trent (145 lbs.), who have won a majority of their matches by fall/pin.
“At this point in the season Cal Spence and Jaxon Trent have been the performance leaders on the team. Those two have been pretty consistent all season and their records are a reflection of that,” Moore said.
Hosting Illini Prairie
After the tough road trip to Springfield and Princeton, MHS hosts its first meet at home, the Illini Prairie Conference tournament Jan. 14-15 at the Arthur ‘Buz’ Sievers Center. The varsity squad then has just three additional matches after that on its schedule before the IHSA post-season begins with regionals on Feb. 4.