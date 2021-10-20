AMBOY — Monticello High School’s boys’ cross country squad finished second out of 21 teams at the Amboy Columbus Day Cross County Invitational on Oct. 11.
The race took place on a 2.95-mile course, slightly shorter than most 3.1-mile cross country runs.
Senior Ed Mitchell led the way for the Sages with a fifth-place time of 16:28.9, as MHS finished with 101 points as a team, behind only the host team total of 93.
Also scoring for Monticello was freshman Caleb Wood, who finished 15th in 17:01.9, junior Jacob Elston (26th, 14:14.8) and freshman River Derby (40th, 17:44.5).
Senior Chase Billedo added a 41st place time of 17:44.7.
Junior Mabry Bruhn led the fifth-place MHS girls — which had three top-10 finishers — with a time of 18:15.1, good for fourth place as an individual..
Finishing sixth overall was freshman Sylvia Miller (18:49.3), with senior Rachel Koon finishing 10th in 19:05.5. Senior Clara Rudolph rounded out the scoring with a 51st place time of 21:18.9 out of 181 runners.
The Lady Sages finished fifth overall out of 23 squads with a team score of 108. Finishing in the top four slots were Winnebago (50), Eureka (73), Aurora Rosary (87) and IC Catholic (106).
In the 2.4-mile open division, sophomore Isaac Gardner led the Monticello boys with a 15th-place time of 15:36.6.
On the girls side, junior Rose Talbert finished 14th overall with a time of 19:35. Senior Emily Steffes finished 17th in 19:59.5.
Girls second at Peoria Heights
Local cross country runners this past Saturday had a chance to run at Detweiller Park, which will host the state meet on Nov. 6.
The MHS girls captured second overall out of 28 teams scoring at the meet. Bruhn finished third overall with a time of 18:18.5, with Koon close behind in fifth place in 18:36.2. Miller also cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place run of 18:55.7. Kyara Welter rounded out the team scoring, running the course in 20:31.9, good for 39th place out of 242 runners.
Joe Walker finished 42nd and Rudolph 43rd overall.
On the boys side, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond finished second overall and Monticello fourth as a team out of 39 schools registering team scores.
ALAH junior Logan Beckmier finished sixth overall with a time of 15:47, with senior Jace Green in eighth place in 15:54.7. Lyle Adcock took 15th place in 16:09.8, and Jacob Adcock was 18th in 16:21.4.
For the Sages, Mitchell finished 12th in a time of 16:07.5. Also scoring for MHS were Wood (24th, 16:40.5), Elston (27th, 16:48.1 and Billedo (49th, 17:15.0).
A total of 297 competed in the boys race.
In the girls open division, MHS senior Cora Sowinski finished ninth overall and Talbert was 13th, with Steffes placing 18th.
For the open division boys, Issac Gardner placed seventh, Caleb Ratts 13th and Ethan Robson 21st.
Postseason approaches
Monticello was scheduled to run Tuesday against four other teams at Tuscola in preparation for the post season this Saturday. The Sages compete in the 15-team (14 for the girls) Tuscola regional, with girls running at 10 a.m. and boys at 10:45 a.m.
The top seven squads advance their full teams to the sectional on Oct. 30 at Decatur St. Teresa. In addition, the top five individual runners not on advancing teams make it out of regional.
At sectional, the top six teams and top 10 runners not on advancing teams get to run at the state meet.