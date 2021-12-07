FARMER CITY – For the first time since January 21, 2020, the Blue Ridge boy’s varsity basketball team was victorious.
The Knights beat Deland-Weldon 56-50 in a non-conference win Nov. 30 at DeLand.
“The first win felt great,” said Knights’ head coach Colten Reeves. “While it felt great getting my first varsity win Tuesday night, it felt even better to see the excitement on the kids’ faces and the enthusiasm in the locker room after having not won a game in two seasons. We have a lot of winnable games coming up and we can’t be content with stopping there. I hope they understand that was just the first of many.”
Blue Ridge trailed 16-8 after the first quarter and overcame a 29-25 halftime deficit behind 18 points from Zach Lewis, 11 points from Corbin Colbert and 10 points from Ty Meeker. Lewis hit four three-pointers among his total, and Colbert added three triples.
The Knights started the season with a 1-5 record, falling to Donovan, 53-32 in the home opener on Dec. 2. The Knights started strong, owning a 16-14 lead after the first quarter, but were outscored 14-0 in the fourth.
“We have everyone back besides starter, Colin Michaels, who suffered a leg injury this week and is out indefinitely,” Reeves said. “That is a huge loss. The kids have been working very hard, and have been focused. Everyone, from the kids, to the coaches, to the administration are all working together to achieve one goal, success. This is a special group of kids with great potential. I’m so excited to see what the future holds for the Knight’s basketball program. With more and more kids returning, our pieces are starting to come together.”
The Eagles fell to 0-3 with a loss 66-34 loss to Urbana University High on Dec. 2.
The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos improved to 5-0 with a 47-17 win over Arthur Christian on Dec. 2. The Broncos led 40-4 at halftime. Connor Brown had 12 points to lead CGB. Konnor Waterhouse (11 points) and Tyson Moore (eight points) also contributed.
The win came after the Broncos went 4-0 to start the year in a tournament they hosted.
“I have been very impressed with how hard my guys play,” said Head Coach Brandon Willard. “They really get after it and make things difficult for our opponent to run good offense. It was great to win our own tournament and it felt even better knowing that the tournament was full of really good basketball teams.”
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond started the season 4-0 with wins over La Salette Academy (63-34 on Nov. 30), Watseka (59-50 on Dec. 2) and Georgetown (64-57 on Dec. 3).
The Knights had three double-digit scorers in the win over La Salette, with Trey Wardrip leading all scorers with 20 points. Senior Quinten Day and junior Kaden Feagin added 12 points each.
At the Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph against Watseka, Day had 22 points, including 16 in the second half. Senior Reggie Edmonds added 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting; junior Wyatt Hilligoss had 10 rebounds. Against Georgetown, Hilligoss scored 13 and pulled down 11 rebounds. Three seniors scored 12 including Edmonds, Trey Wardrip and Day.
The Knights’ (4-1) unbeaten streak came to an end Dec. 4 in the championship game against St. Joseph-Ogden, dropping a 76-43 decision to the hosts. Day was named to the All-Tournament team.