CERRO GORDO – The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos placed fourth in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament with a 43-27 loss to Okaw Valley Jan. 29.
Connor Brown had 12 points to lead the Broncos.
Okaw Valley was the top seed in the 11-team tournament but fell to Decatur Lutheran. Arcola won the championship title on Jan. 28 with a 58-54 victory over Decatur Lutheran at Cerro Gordo.
Despite 30 points from Brown, the second-seeded Broncos fell to third-seeded Arcola 50-41 in the semifinals on Jan. 25.
The Broncos were ranked 15th in the final January IHSA rankings in Class 1A and entered February with a 18-5 record.
Also in tournament play, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond bolted out to a 23-4 first quarter lead over Blue Ridge in a consolation quarterfinal game on Jan. 25. Ten players scored for ALAH, including Wyatt Hilligoss who led all scorers with 18 points in leading ALAH to the 73-24 win. Dalton Vanausdoll and Landon Waldrop each added nine points.
The sixth-seeded ALAH Knights trailed 25-18 at halftime against the fifth-seeded Cumberland Pirates but couldn’t claw back, falling in the consolation championship game on Jan. 28. Wyatt Hilligoss led ALAH (12-11) with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Trey Wardrip chipped in nine points.
Blue Ridge ended January with a 3-17 mark.
Fisher knocked off DeLand-Weldon 56-22 on Jan. 25.