MONTICELLO – It was just two years ago that Monticello’s Amanda Dasher picked up a golf club for the first time. It was the day before tryouts at Monticello High School.
“My Dad played golf a little bit and I wanted to try something new,” the Monticello senior said last Thursday. “So, I just thought why not.”
She picked up the game quickly. So quickly as a matter of fact that she will be attending Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia on a golf scholarship to continue her academic and athletic career.
Dasher was attracted to Shenandoah because of the campus and how everyone was so welcoming and friendly.
“I have been there twice and I really enjoyed it,” she said. “There are a lot of things to do there and a lot of activities and clubs to join. I am really looking forward to it.”
Her favorite high school memory while golfing is probably the relationships that have been developed with teammates and all the times they would stop for dinner or ice cream after a meet and hang out, together, she said.
Dasher plans to major in business sports management.
At Monticello, she was captain of the girl’s golf team, a member of the soccer team, Lifesavers, journalism, National Honor society, pep club, FACs club, Safe club, is the Vice President of the Business club, and was chosen as Drum Major her senior year
in the MHS Marching Band. Additionally, she plays in the symphonic and jazz bands.
Shenandoah University is a member of the Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), primarily competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Shenandoah University is a private university in Winchester, Virginia. It has an enrollment of approximately 4,000 students across more than 200 areas of study in six schools.
She will be joining the Hornets golf program under the direction of Head Coach Scott Singhass who is in his 16th year.
Monticello Golf Coach Andrew Turner was among those in attendance at the ceremony where Dasher signed her National Letter of Intent.
The Sages Golf team and coaches are very excited about Amanda’s choice to continue her academic and athletic career at Shenandoah University,” he said. “Amanda has shown tremendous growth in her golf skills during her high school career. In addition to being a talented athlete, Amanda demonstrated strong leadership skills for our younger players to emulate. We look forward to following Amanda’s career at Shenandoah.”
She is the daughter of Destin and Laura Dasher and has a sister, Danielle.