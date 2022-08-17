MONTICELLO — A youth movement is brewing in Monticello.
The Sages’ senior class is talented but relatively small, leaving the door open for several juniors and a handful of sophomores to step in and have an immediate effect on the Sages’ football program this fall.
“There’s always going to be some question marks going into a season, and what you do is going to be dependent upon how well those question marks materialize into success,” veteran Monticello coach Cully Welter said. “Expectation-wise, we’re just hoping to be competitive and see where we can go.”
Where the Sages have gone in the past under Welter is the destination all high school football teams hope for: a state championship.
Monticello won its first football state title in 2018 at Memorial Stadium, and while Welter won’t talk about another late November trip to Champaign in mid-August, his Sages will enter this season ranked No. 3 in The News-Gazette’s preseason rankings.
And how far Monticello might go in the playoffs could depend on the play of its underclassmen.
Among the juniors competing for spots within the offensive unit are wide receivers Raiden Colbert Jr. and Trey Welter and guard Myles VonBehren, who will be joined on the line by sophomore Evan Wassom.
Wassom — an all-Illini Prairie Conference honorable-mention recipient as a freshman — and fellow sophomore Mason High have the potential to emerge on the defensive line, with Trey Welter also in line to contribute at defensive back.
Multiple seniors are around to lead the young group, of course, headlined by quarterback Drew Sheppard. Replacing all-IPC first team honoree Joey Sprinkle is a tall order, but Sheppard earned all-conference honors as a defensive back last fall and is eager to prove himself under center.
“It might sound cliché, but you really do need all 11 guys out there to be doing their work and to be locked in every single play,” Sheppard said. “We’ve got a good core group of seniors, (and) we’ve been playing for a while. I’m really excited to play with these guys.”
Other seniors on the offense include running back Tylor Bundy, along with receivers Spencer Mitze and Wade Carroll.
“All summer long, (me and Drew) have been out here on the field, working on our connections and working on our routes,” Carroll said. “We had a good connection.”
Mitze and Sheppard are the only two all-conference honorees to return from last season, with Mitze earning the accolade for his efforts at linebacker. Besides the graduation of Sprinkle, running back Jacob Tackett, receiver Triston Foran, offensive lineman Ashton Wassom and defensive lineman Kaleb Reid are other key seniors from last fall’s team Monticello will need to replace.
Welter admits these Sages aren’t as fast as last season’s team, though the slower tempo plays into the strengths of the players they have returning.
“In years past, we’ve been a little more skill-oriented,” Welter said. “We still have a lot of question marks at a lot of positions. But I think depth-wise, we probably are a little deeper in the line than we’ve been in the last few years.”
The Sages have won 119 games since Welter took over the program in 2009, including the memorable 2018 season that saw Monticello go 14-0 and win a Class 3A state championship.
They’ve won at least seven games in each full season since 2011 and become a postseason mainstay, making the playoffs every year except the pandemic-abridged spring 2021 campaign when there were no playoffs. It’s almost a given that the Sages will be in the mix for an IPC championship.
“We have a winning culture here,” Sheppard said. “With that comes a lot of high expectations. But at the same time, that’s exciting. Now (we’re seniors) and we get to be the ones out there on (Friday nights), and we know how much the town rallies around the football team.”
Welter grew up in Mahomet and played for legendary Mahomet-Seymour coach Frank Dutton before graduating from M-S in 1987.
Success has followed him since; he won three 2A state championships at Aledo High School from 1998-2008 before he arrived at Monticello.
“If you don’t get hyped up from a talk from Coach Welter, you’re not doing it right,” Bundy said. “You’re not ready to be out there at all.”
Before the Sages can eye a return to Memorial Stadium, they’ll need to survive a tough IPC schedule that includes the potential for chaos at every corner.
It starts with a grudge match at home against St. Joseph-Ogden on Aug. 26.
“That’s a fun rivalry and just opening up the season, I think there’s a lot of hype around that,” Sheppard said. “A lot of the guys are looking forward to that just being the opener.”
After SJ-O, the Sages will hit the road for a matchup with Chillicothe IVC on Sept. 2 before hosting Milwaukee Academy of Science on Sept. 9 in Monticello’s lone nonconference game. The middle of the slate features a home game versus Pontiac on Sept. 23 sandwiched between road games at Bloomington Central Catholic on Sept. 16 and Rantoul on Sept. 30.
The IPC title could be within reach by the time a brutal stretch to end the season arrives, with three teams that won at least seven games in 2021 closing out the regular season. The Sages will host Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Oct. 7 and Prairie Central on Oct. 14 before facing Unity on Oct. 21 at Hicks Field in Tolono for the first time since 2019.
“It’s always been the one that I’ve looked forward to the most every year,” senior right tackle Jack Brown said. “Especially that first year, it would have been when we were sophomores (during the) COVID season where we had that narrow win, it was really fun.”
Monticello was on the opposite end of a narrow defeat when Unity notched a 33-27 road win in the fall 2021 regular-season finale.
“We just want some redemption,” Carroll said. “It’s our big rival.”