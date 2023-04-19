MONTICELLO – Monticello Senior Estella Miller will continue her academic and athletic carer at American University in Washington D.C. There, she will participate in both cross country and track.
Miller has experienced success as a Monticello Sage and has been integral part of the cross country program her four years of high school that won two regional championships, two sectional championships and an IHSA state runner-up trophy in 2019, said Monticello Athletic Director Dan Sheehan.
Estella’s key stats during high school in both cross country and track include four state appearances in cross country and a second place finish in the Class 2A state finals as a freshman.
“As a runner it has always been my goal to be the best possible athlete but also the best possible teammate,” she said. “Throughout high school, I’ve been surrounded by amazing athletes and even kinder people, and I wish to take this love and positivity with me wherever I next go to school. In college I hope to grow as an athlete and take my running to the next level. Watching various seniors go off to run in college and grow so exponentially, I can’t help but feel the excitement and anticipation build, wanting that for my own running career.”
Miller signed her National Letter of Intent with American University at a ceremony at the high school last week.
Miller’s running career began in 6th grade after a series of failed attempts at a variety of other sports: soccer, basketball, softball.
“It seemed I was on a downward spiral, flying through a variety of sports. Running was different from the start; the challenge and serenity of the sport was both comforting and thrilling. Although I started far from the fastest on the team, I felt an immediate love and connection to running that allowed me to come back each season faster and ready for a challenge. Now that hard work and love has made it so that I might get to continue this adventure into college.”
Academics
Academics are also important to Miller.
She has been a member of cross country and track and field, Marching Band (sax), Pep Band (sax), Symphonic Band (oboe), Madrigals (soprano section leader), Chamber Choir, Lifesavers, Special Ed Mentor, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Spanish Tutor, Church soloist, Agcreate employee, and Pianist for Helen Lee
She has received the following Academic accomplishments: Junior Excellence Award (awarded to one student in the class for excellence voted on by teachers), Junior Choir Award, Junior AP US History Award, Sophomore History Award, Sophomore Choir Award, Sophomore History Award, Sophomore Spanish Award, Sophomore English Award, Freshman Biology Award, Freshman Geography Award, and earning a perfect 4.0 High Honors all four years.
“Academics are another thing that have always been extremely important to me,” she said. “I understand that school is a blessing and something I need to take seriously, but I also genuinely love to learn. English and Social studies classes have always been my favorite, despite my friends incessant complaining; I love learning about people now and in the past and then communicating that information. I hope to further pursue these interests in college. It is my goal in high school to take a vigorous course load in order for me to prepare myself for the more difficult college classes.”
Miller has visited the campus twice.
She plans to double major in English and Environmental Studies. She is the daughter of Matt and Sarah Miller and has two siblings, Sylvia and Sammy.