CHICAGO — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond product Kaden Feagin is the 2022-23 Gatorade Illinois Football Player of the Year, Gatorade officials announced Friday.
The Illinois signee is the first Knight ever to receive this honor, and it comes on the heels of his selection as The News-Gazette’s 2022 All-Area football Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Feagin rushed 147 times for 1,637 yards and 27 touchdowns as ALAH’s quarterback during his senior season, tacking on 45 pass completions for 695 yards and nine passing touchdowns. Feagin also turned in 82 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one touchdown as a safety and linebacker.
Feagin additionally held a 3.66 grade-point average prior to his early high school graduation last month, in order to join coach Bret Bielema’s Illini program this month.
Feagin is the second consecutive Illinois signee to receive this award, following Rochester’s Hank Beatty last year.
Receiving the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year award makes Feagin a finalist for the company’s national Player of the Year honor, which will be announced later this month.