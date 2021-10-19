After a strong pool-play win against Trinity, the Sages spikers (17-14) were seeded third in their pool of the Morgan Burkett St. Thomas More tournament. At the end of bracket play, the Monticello girls were awarded first place in the Bronze Bracket, and senior Renni Fultz walked away with her 1,000th career kill, breaking the school record.
Fultz has been a dynamic part of Monticello’s offense for the past four years, and she collected over 50 kills on Saturday during the tournament, tallying 304 kills on the season.
“I always wanted to leave my mark on MHS,” Fultz shared, “and once I made varsity my freshman year, breaking the school record became a goal of mine.”
The senior was also named part of the PBL Classic All Tournament Team. As a freshman, Fultz was a part of the Monticello varsity team that won the PBL Classic in 2018.
Until Saturday, Fultz identified winning the PBL Classic as her favorite moment from her time as a high school volleyball player. “As of now,” she said, “it would have to be breaking the school record. There is great joy that comes from achieving a goal alongside your teammates after you have put in so much hard work.”
Fultz consistently led the team in kills against the conference opponents during the week and the tournament opponents on Saturday with nine against Rantoul, thirteen against Prairie Central, twelve against Galena, and ten against Clinton.
Fultz also put up an impressive display on defense, obtaining ten digs against Clinton and eight against Rantoul. Teammates Addison Schmidt and Jobi Smith snagged twelve and eleven digs in the match against Rantoul, and Schmidt tied Fultz with ten digs to lead the team against Clinton.
Monticello went 3-2 in the Morgan Burkett STM Tournament, finishing ninth overall. The Sages defeated Trinity 2-1 in pool play, PBL 2-0 in bracket play, and New Berlin 2-1 in the Bronze Bracket Championship.
Monticello has two remaining games in the regular season this week before entering the first regional match on Monday, October 25.