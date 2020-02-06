Area high school girls' basketball teams will hit the court for post-season action next week. Here is the when and where they will begin their regional journeys.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond: ALAH is hosting an area regional, and as the No. 3 seed will match up agains the Arcola-Chrisman winner at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. A win gets them a spot in the finals at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Blue Ridge: The Lady Knights are the No. 7 seed, and take on No. 9 DeLand-Weldon at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Decatur St. Teresa. A win gets them a matchup against top-seeded St. Teresa at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. The regionnal final is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cerro Gordo-Bement: The Broncos are the No. 4 seed, and are scheduled to face the winner of the Mt. Pulaski/Decatur Lutheran matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Decatur St. Teresa. A win gets them a regional final contest versus top-seeded St. Teresa at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, also at St. Teresa.
DeLand-Weldon: The Eagles (No. 9) battle Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 in the Decatur St. Teresa regional, with a chance to advance to the semi-finals the next evening versus top-seeded St. Teresa. That winner will play in the regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, also at St. Teresa.
Monticello: The Lady Sages are the No. 8 seed in the area sectional complex, and are set to battle No. 10 Maroa-Forsyth in the M-F Regional at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. A win pits them against top-seeded Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, again in Maroa. The winner advances to the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.