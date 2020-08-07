The Illinois High School Association announced more detailed guidelines for sporting events on Aug. 7. Here are some highlights:
Golf
– Don’t touch the flagstick, bunker rakes or ball cleaning devices. Flagsticks will remain in the holes at all times.
– Masks are not required for participants while competing, but are recommended if social distancing cannot be maintained.
– If a player licks his/her fingers, activity is stopped and the player must sanitize their hands before proceeding;
– Players are encouraged to use phones to keep their score in lieu of traditional scorecards.
– There is a six-contest requirement to be eligible for any state series event, although there state series is still to be determined. Waivers of the six-contest requirement can be requested if a team has difficulty meeting it due to the pandemic.
– Handshakes, fist bumps, hugging, etc. are not permissible.
– Spectators are permitted at events as long as they maintain social distancing throughout the event as outlined in the IHSA Return to Play Phase 4 Guidelines.
– The total number of participants, coaches, officials, etc. cannot be more than 50 people.
The entire set of guidelines is available at:
https://www.ihsa.org/Resources/COVID-19#3045137-golf
Cross Country
– Social distancing between individuals of at least 6 feet must be maintained at all times. Handshakes, fist bumps, hugging, etc. are not permissible.
– There is a six-contest requirement to be eligible for any state series event, although there state series is still to be determined. Waivers of the six-contest requirement can be requested if a team has difficulty meeting it due to the pandemic.
– The total number of participants, coaches, officials, volunteers, etc. cannot be more than 50 people.
– Wave or interval starts can be used if social distancing cannot be observed with a single start.
– Competitors need to be socially distanced at the finish of a race. Finish corrals and FAT timing are the best way to accomplish this at larger meets.
– Face coverings are required at all times when not engaged in training, competing or other strenuous activity.
– Student athletes are responsible for their own supplies such as water bottles, should not share clothing, and wash all equipment and clothes immediately upon returning home. Hand washing and the use of sanitizer should be frequent at all contests.
– State series competitions are to be determined.
The entire set of guidelines is available at:
https://www.ihsa.org/Resources/COVID-19#3045135-cross-country
