URBANA — After starting the season with a win, the Monticello boys’ golf team won a triangular, a dual meet and placed well in the highly competitive Tiger Classic last week.
Thursday, Aug. 19, the boys’ team defeated Champaign Central by only one stroke, 164-165.
Tanner Buehnerkemper tied Champaign Central’s Connor Clifton for medalist honors with a score of 39 in nine holes at the University of Illinois Blue Course.
For the Sages, Maddux Quick carded a 40, and Will Ross finished a 41.
But the one point win may have come from Andrew Neef‘s and Sam Davison who carded a 44 and 45, respectively, for the Sages to out hit the Maroon golfers Kendall Crawford and Christopher Timmons 45 and 47, in that order.
The win set the Sages non-tournament record to 3-0 on the season.
Tuesday Aug. 17, Monticello knocked off Maroa-Forsyth and Clinton 158-168-185 in a triangular meet at the Monticello Golf Club.
The Sages were led by Buehnerkemper and Ross who each shot a 37 in nine holes for a tie for second place.
Maroa-Forsyth golfer Grant Reid won the match with a 36.
Neef carded a 41 and Quick shot a 43.
Monday, Aug. 16,the Sages placed sixth out of 15 teams in the Tiger Classic.
Ross tied for second placed with a 76, and Buehnerkemper placed third one stroke behind at 77.
The Sages played Monday and Wednesday of this week (stats for those meets in next week’s edition) and then are off until Sept. 1 when they host Tuscola at the Monticello Golf Club.
MHS Girls’ Golf
The Monticello girls’ golf team placed third at the Blue Ridge Invite.
Tori Taylor placed fourth for the Sages.
Blue Ridge Golf
Thursday, Aug. 19, the Blue Ridge boys’ golf team lost a close dual meet to Fisher, 206-209, at Rantoul.
Blue Ridge golfer Conner Otto and Fisher golfer Ryan Coulter each carded in a 48 in nine holes to win the dual meet at Willow Pond Golf Course.
For Blue Ridge Riley, Pruitt shot a 51, and Dylan Kelly carded a 52.
Tuesday Aug. 17, the Knights competed in a quadrangular meet at Indian Springs Golf Course.
Blue Ridge placed second behind Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 186-203. LeRoy and Fisher finished third and fourth with 210 and 218 strokes, respectively.
Conner Otto carded a 48 to lead Blue Ridge, and Riley Pruitt followed with a 49.