URBANA — The Monticello golf team teed off the fall sports season for Sages’ athletics Friday, August 13.
The boy’s golf team made the best of the season opener by taking first place in the Central Invite at the University of Illinois.
For the Sages, Will Ross took second place, and Tanner Buehnerkemper placed third. Maddux Quick finished in ninth place.
Monticello had three meets in a row scheduled for Monday through Wednesday against multiple other teams.
Thursday, the Sages are scheduled to return to the University of Illinois for another meet against Champaign Central.
Monday, August 23, the Sages are scheduled to enter the John Macek Invite at the University of Illinois.