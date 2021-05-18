MONTICELLO — Macey Hicks threw a no-hitter against St Thomas More, leading the (7-5) Sages to a 10-0 triumph over the Sabers in five innings.
Hicks put on an incredible performance on the mound, hurling seven strikeouts and not allowing a single hit.
Hicks was accompanied by a formidable offense, leaping ahead by grabbing two runs in the first inning. The Sages held the lead, tearing away with it by bagging three runs in the third inning and four in the fourth.
Hannah Uebinger paced the team with three hits, two doubles and a single. Josie Nelson added two, and both Mackenzie Daniels and Lizzie Stiverson contributed two RBI. Stiverson also earned a home run in the fourth inning.
St. Thomas More hosted Monticello two days later for another match, and Avery Oberheim pitched the five-inning shutout ending with a final score of 14-0.
Oberheim threw a nearly perfect game, ending with six strikeouts and only one hit allowed. Monticello finished the game without committing a single error in the field.
The Sages lit a match right from the get-go, racking up five tallies in the first inning. The heat and intensity never wavered, and the girls finished the game with a total of sixteen hits.
Leading the offensive charge was Addie Wallace. Wallace went four-for-five at the plate, accumulating a double and three singles. Daniels, Shay Boman, and Stiverson also managed multiple hits. Daniels added three, and both Boman and Stiverson chipped in two apiece.
Earlier in the week, the Sages fell behind in the third inning against IVC and trailed to a loss of 2-6.
Hits were collected by Uebinger, Josie Nelson, Stiverson, Daniels, and Wallace, but Monticello couldn’t mount an offensive comeback to overtake IVC’s third inning rally.
The Sages scored one run in the fourth inning on a single from Daniels and one run in the seventh inning when Josie Ridings stole home.
Freshman Reese Patton was in the circle for the first three innings, striking out three and allowing six hits. Hicks took over for the next three, throwing four strikeouts and surrendering only three hits. Oberheim came in for the final inning of the game.
To finish the week, Monticello hosted Meridian. Meridian gained an early lead in the first inning and only extended the lead until the game concluded with a 1-7 loss for the Sages.
The Sages didn’t have much luck at the plate. Wallace paved the way with three hits, and Oberheim, Nelson, and Leah Neef all ended with one.
Hicks started the game on the mound, throwing the first four innings. Patton and Oberheim each shared in the pitching, each striking out two batters.