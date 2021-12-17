MONTICELLO — The Monticello Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament resumes Dec. 27-29 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams are divided into two pools: For the boys, the purple pool includes Monticello, GCMS, Neoga and Clinton. The gold pool is made up of Tuscola, PBL, Ridgeview and Oakwood.
The girls’ assignments are the same, except Start County is in the gold pool instead of Oakwood.
Round robin play takes place within the pools on Dec. 27-28, with crossover games on Dec. 29.
The schedule is as follows:
Boys tournament
Monday, Dec. 27
10 a.m. GCMS vs. Clinton
11:30 a.m. Monticello vs. Neoga
2 p.m. Tuscola vs. Oakwood
3:30 p.m. Ridgeview vs. PBL
6 p.m. Neoga vs. GCMS
7:30 p.m. Clinton vs. Monticello
Tuesday, Dec. 28
10 a.m. Tuscola vs. Ridgeview
11:30 a.m. Oakwood vs. PBL
2 p.m. Clinton vs. Neoga
3:30 p.m. Monticello vs. GCMS
6 p.m. Ridgeview vs. Oakwood
7:30 p.m. PBL vs. Tuscola
Wednesday, Dec. 29
10 a.m. 4th place from each pool
11:30 a.m. 3rd place from each pool
3:30 p.m. 2nd place from each pool (third place game)
7:30 p.m. 1st place from each pool (championship)
* All games will be played in the Sievers Center
Girls tournament
Monday, Dec. 27
10 a.m. Monticello vs. Neoga
11:30 a.m. GCMS vs. Clinton
2 p.m. Ridgeview vs. PBL
3:30 p.m. Tuscola vs. Stark County
6 p.m. Clinton vs. Monticello
7:30 p.m. Neoga vs. GCMS
Tuesday, Dec. 28
10 a.m. Stark County vs. PBL
11:30 a.m. Tuscola vs. Ridgeview
2 p.m. Monticello vs. GCMS
3:30 p.m. Clinton vs. Neoga
6 p.m. PBL vs. Tuscola
7:30 p.m. Ridgeview vs. Stark County
Wednesday, Dec. 29
10 a.m. 4th place from each pool
11:30 a.m. 3rd place from each pool
3:30 p.m. 2nd place from each pool (third place game)
7:30 p.m. 1st place from each pool (championship)
* Games through 11:30 a.m. Wednesday will be played in Miller Gymnasium
** The last two games Wednesday will be played in the Sievers Center.