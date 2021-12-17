MONTICELLO — The Monticello Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament resumes Dec. 27-29 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams are divided into two pools: For the boys, the purple pool includes Monticello, GCMS, Neoga and Clinton. The gold pool is made up of Tuscola, PBL, Ridgeview and Oakwood.

The girls’ assignments are the same, except Start County is in the gold pool instead of Oakwood.

Round robin play takes place within the pools on Dec. 27-28, with crossover games on Dec. 29.

The schedule is as follows:

Boys tournament

Monday, Dec. 27

10 a.m. GCMS vs. Clinton

11:30 a.m. Monticello vs. Neoga

2 p.m. Tuscola vs. Oakwood

3:30 p.m. Ridgeview vs. PBL

6 p.m. Neoga vs. GCMS

7:30 p.m. Clinton vs. Monticello

Tuesday, Dec. 28

10 a.m. Tuscola vs. Ridgeview

11:30 a.m. Oakwood vs. PBL

2 p.m. Clinton vs. Neoga

3:30 p.m. Monticello vs. GCMS

6 p.m. Ridgeview vs. Oakwood

7:30 p.m. PBL vs. Tuscola

Wednesday, Dec. 29

10 a.m. 4th place from each pool

11:30 a.m. 3rd place from each pool

3:30 p.m. 2nd place from each pool (third place game)

7:30 p.m. 1st place from each pool (championship)

* All games will be played in the Sievers Center

Girls tournament

Monday, Dec. 27

10 a.m. Monticello vs. Neoga

11:30 a.m. GCMS vs. Clinton

2 p.m. Ridgeview vs. PBL

3:30 p.m. Tuscola vs. Stark County

6 p.m. Clinton vs. Monticello

7:30 p.m. Neoga vs. GCMS

Tuesday, Dec. 28

10 a.m. Stark County vs. PBL

11:30 a.m. Tuscola vs. Ridgeview

2 p.m. Monticello vs. GCMS

3:30 p.m. Clinton vs. Neoga

6 p.m. PBL vs. Tuscola

7:30 p.m. Ridgeview vs. Stark County

Wednesday, Dec. 29

10 a.m. 4th place from each pool

11:30 a.m. 3rd place from each pool

3:30 p.m. 2nd place from each pool (third place game)

7:30 p.m. 1st place from each pool (championship)

* Games through 11:30 a.m. Wednesday will be played in Miller Gymnasium

** The last two games Wednesday will be played in the Sievers Center.

