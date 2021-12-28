MONTICELLO — The Monticello High School boys' path to the Holiday Hoopla title game runs through Gibson City/Melvin-Sibley at 3:30 p.m. today. Win and the Sages are the winner of the purple pool and play in Wednesday's championship at 7:30 p.m.
Lose and their fate may lie in the hands of the tie-breaker gods, since there would be a chance that MHS, GCMS and Neoga will end up 2-1 in pool play. In a three-way tie, the team with the greatest score differential in pool play would advance to the championship. If that is also a tie, the best team free throw percentage determines who advances.
The Sages posted convincing wins over Neoga (51-37) and Clinton (63-24) Monday in opening day action. Going into today they are 2-0 in the purple pool, with GCMS and Neoga each standing at 1-1 and Clinton at 0-2.
Ben Cresap has scorched the net for the Sages thus far, hitting 15 of 18 shots for an .833 percentage in his first two games. He is averaging 19 points per contest, the best for players who have two tourney games under their belts. Tuscola's Jalen Quinn scored 26 in his only contest Monday, while Cam Kelly of Ridgeview netted 25 in his opener.
In the gold pool, PBL and Tuscola each won their contests on day one, with PBL and Oakwood taking losses. All four squads play two contests today to determine their slot during Wednesday's finals.
Girls play
After a furious comeback came up just short in a 51-43 loss to Neoga in its opener, the Lady Sages suffered a second loss to a talented Clinton squad in its second game of the day.
Monticello will not be able to advance to the championship contest, but finishes out purple pool play at 2 p.m. today against GCMS.
Renni Fultz scored 17 and pulled down 11 rebounds against Neoga to lead the Sages. Lizzie Stiverson also chipped in 14 points, and also led the club with 9 points versus Clinton.
After day one, Clinton and Neoga are 2-0 and face off at 3:30 p.m. today. GCMS and Monticello are both 0-2 and round out pool play this afternoon against each other.
In the gold pool, PBL and Tuscola won their contests Monday, while Ridgeview and Oakwood took losses. Each of those four squads plays two contests today.