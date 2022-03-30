MONTICELLO - The Monticello High School boys’ basketball team received congratulations and a round of applause at the school board meeting March 23, where they showed off their hardware from a second place finish at the IHSA Class 2A basketball tournament in Champaign.
“Overall, this was just an enjoyable group to be around. They are a definition of what it looks like to put your whole heart into a goal,” High School Principal Adam Clapp said.
He added the club, led by all senior starters, was a perfect mix for their laid back coach, Kevin Roy.
“This team took on his personality of calm and cool demeanor, and it was really cool just to see this group come together throughout the whole season. It was just an easy, easy team to cheer for,” Clapp said.
Roy also bragged on his 23-5 Sages squad that also won the regular season Illini Prairie Conference crown, as well as the Monticello Holiday Hoopla title.
“It’s the best team to roam the halls of Monticello High School to this point, so that’s also a challenge for future Sages coming up,” Roy told the school board.
“But it was an unbelievable season, and these are remarkable kids on and off the court. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids here. A true definition of team.”