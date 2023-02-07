MONTICELLO - The Monticello Sages boys’ basketball team was 14-9 after the first full week of February. Here is a wrapup on the local prep hoops scene.
Monticello 47, Rantoul 39. On Tuesday, Trey Welter scored 16 points and Tyler Blythe added nine points to power Monticello (14-8) to a road victory against Illini Prairie Conference adversary Rantoul (7-17), which was paced by 12 points from Zeus Brundage and 11 points from Jacksen Adkins.
The Sages trailed 20-16 at halftime before mounting a strong second half, which they capped with a 17-10 stretch in the final eight minutes.
Petersburg PORTA 49, Monticello 36. Poor shooting did in the Sages, who only trailed 23-18 at halftime at Williamsville at the Illini Prairie-Sangamon Shootout on Saturday. Welter was the exception for Monticello, making 6 of 8 from three-point range and finishing with a team-high 18 points.
Drew Sheppard (five points, four rebounds, three assists) and Will Ross (five points, eight rebounds) also chipped in as Monticello finished 13 of 42 from the field (31 percent) in a game where they didn’t lead after the first quarter.
Monticello Girls
St. Thomas More 61, Monticello 33. St. Thomas More had to fend off a second half rally by Monticello, but it was a far easier task Thursday night given the early advantage the Sabers built in what turned into another Illini Prairie Conference win. Lucy Leatherwood had 12 points to lead the Sages (7-20).
Piatt County
Monday
Girls
➜ St. Teresa 58, Cerro Gordo/Bement 44. Despite 20 points from Haley Garrett and six points from Haylei Simpson, the host Broncos (18-7) lost at home on Monday.
Tri-County 54, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 30. Josie Armstrong scored 18 points and Thaylee Barry added 17 points to lift the host Titans (21-6) past the Knights (15-9) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Kaylin Williams added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double to cement the victory, while Claire Seal recorded 10 points for ALAH.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 72, Marshall 63. Claire Seal scored 25 points to power the host Knights (17-9) to a nonconference victory on Tuesday, with Kailee Otto adding 19 points, Charley Condill scoring 14 points and Kaci Beachy adding 12 points. A stout effort from the jump netted the Knights a 39-23 halftime lead.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 63, Blue Ridge 13. Haley Garrett scored a game-high 26 points to top 1,000 for her career and lead Cerro Gordo/Bement to an easy Lincoln Prairie Conference victory Thursday night. Garrett was joined in double figures by Haylei Simpson with 13 point in the win for the Broncos (19-8). Mercedes Manuel led the Knights (4-18) with five points.
Friday
Boys
Cerro Gordo/Bement 68, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55. Tyson Moore and Wyatt Hilligoss each put on a scoring spree for their respective teams, but it was Moore and the Broncos who came away with a Lincoln Prairie Conference win.
Moore led Cerro Gordo/Bement (15-11) to the road win with 33 points. Teammate Carson Brown also provided a steady scoring presence with 16 points as the Broncos ended a three-game losing streak. Hilligoss matched Moore’s production with 33 points of his own to go along with seven rebounds.
He was the only player in double figures for ALAH (10-15), who also received seven points and nine rebounds from Clay Seal.
Villa Grove 80, Blue Ridge 58. Layne Rund put on a shooting clinic and the host Blue Devils ran away with a Lincoln Prairie win. Rund poured in 30 points and made seven three-pointers for Villa Grove (11-15), which led 42-24 at halftime. Kyler Williams added 10 points, while Brayden Dowler, Lukas Shadwick and Peyton Smith each finished with nine points in the win. Colin Michaels scored a team-high 19 points for Blue Ridge (8-18), with Wyatt Pearl (13 points) and Zach Lewis (12 points) joining him in double figures for the Knights.
Saturday
Girls’ basketball
Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Mt. Pulaski 52. Big scoring performances from Haley Garrett and Haylei Simpson propelled the Broncos to the 20-win mark on the season. Garrett poured in 29 points to pace Cerro Gordo/Bement (20-8) in the home nonconference victory, while Simpson complemented Garrett with 21 points as the Broncos won for the fourth time in their last five games.