A pandemic-related adjustment will see a temporary merger between the Illini Prairie and Apollo high school football conferences.
Each conference has an odd number of teams, meaning that one team each week would have been without a conference opponent. Under the Illini Prairie/Apollo arrangement, this will allow that open spot in each schedule to be filled for every team in both conferences.
“The main advantage is we get a game to replace the one we lost when St. Thomas More went to 8-man football,” said Monticello High School football coach Cully Welter. “I don’t see any pitfalls. I think we are fortunate to be able to find a solution to filling the opening on the schedule for every team in our conference.”
It is also allowed under current Illinois High School Associations guidelines, which limits football competition – which this year begins in March – to squads within a team’s region or conference.
“This football merger conference is a one-year deal to protect everybody,” said Monticello High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Dan Sheehan. “And the only way we could play them (the Apollo conference teams) is if were in a conference together.”
After Illini Prairie member St. Thomas More left the conference in 11-man football, it left an open spot in the schedule this season. Monticello had filled that with an Indiana-based opponent, but that will not be allowed this season. It should not be an issue once Paxton-Buckley-Loda joins the conference in 2021-22.
The IP/Apollo alliance has the Sages hosting Mattoon on April 9, which is week five of the seven-week regular season schedule, shortened due to COVID-19 precautions implemented this school year. All other contests will be versus Illini Prairie opponents.
MHS coach Cully Welter is looking forward to the matchup.
“I love playing new teams. I might have preferred going there and switching one of our other road games to a home game, only because I enjoy going to facilities we have never played in the past,” said Welter. “It will be a challenge to play against a school; that is much bigger than us, and I believe our kids will be excited for the opportunity.”
Schedule finalized
MHS starts its season March 5, hosting St. Joseph-Ogden at 7 p.m. They will see four of their seven regular season games played at home. The IHSA is tentatively scheduling a two-round postseason on April 24 and May 1, but a format has not been finalized.
The Sages schedule. All games are at 7 p.m. Fridays:
–March 5: St. Joseph-Ogden
–March 12: Tolono Unity
–March 19: Bloomington Central Catholic
–March 26: Prairie Central
–April 2: Rantoul
–April 9: Mattoon
–April 16: Olympia
Conference members (football)
Illini Prairie Conference – Bloomington Central Catholic, Illinois Valley Central, Prairie Central, Monticello, Pontiac, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden, Olympia, Unity.
Apollo Conference – Charleston, Effingham, Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon, Mt. Zion, Taylorville.