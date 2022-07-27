ATWOOD — Kaden Feagin was the first Class of 2023 athlete to give Illinois football a verbal commitment, doing so last March via an announcement at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.
He’s now one of 15 pledges to Bret Bielema’s Illini from the nation’s upcoming senior class. And Feagin is still the highest-rated of the group, drawing four-star recognition from both Rivals and 247sports.
“I’m just really living life,” Feagin told The News-Gazette. “It’s not really that much different.”
Despite becoming the first-ever Knights student-athlete to link up with a Division I football program, though, Feagin has experienced a challenging calendar year.
But the 6-foot-2, 240-pound athlete also can see light at the end of the tunnel.
Feagin is nearing completion of physical therapy for rehabilitation of his left ankle. He underwent surgery shortly before delivering his college commitment, repairing a damaged ligament that he played through during ALAH’s fall 2021 football campaign.
“I’m doing really good,” said Feagin, who attends a physical therapy facility on Illinois’ campus. “They said by the end of this month or the middle of this month I should be back playing.”
Feagin said it’s been roughly seven months since he participated in any sports activity outside a weight room or physical therapy facility. He cut short his 2021-22 basketball season with the Knights and didn’t compete at all in ALAH’s 2022 track and field schedule.
“It’s been tough,” Feagin said. “The easy part is just doing the workouts and stuff. The hardest part is mentally telling myself my ankle is fine. It’s been a whole year with my ankle always being weak or something wrong with it.
“The first couple plays (of the upcoming football season), I’m probably going to be a little bit unsure. But once I feel my ankle and feel it’s fine, I’ll probably be good.”
Feagin said Bielema has provided an important perspective during the surgery recovery process.
“He said the last two months will determined everything,” Feagin said, “because if I go out and do something stupid, I could mess (my ankle) up and ruin my whole career. That really stood out to me.”
Feagin is a two-time News-Gazette All-Area football first-team selection. He racked up 1,249 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 143 carries last fall as the Knights qualified for the Class 2A postseason.
He served as a quarterback, running back and free safety for ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson last year. Feagin expects to continue in those roles for his last prep season.
“It’s fun. Being able to read the defenses helps me play running back, too,” Feagin said. “I kind of knew it could happen, but it’s still kind of surprising because I never played (quarterback) before high school.”
Of course, Feagin hasn’t been able to make any recent on-field strides toward improvement at those positions because of his surgery recovery.
Feagin mentioned during his commitment announcement event that he’d be “trying to build (his) upper body” while waiting for his ankle to fully heal.
He has good news to report on that front.
“Since I’ve been able to start squatting, I went up 50 pounds. And my benches went up 50 pounds since last year,” Feagin said. “It’s just been going to the gym, doing upper-body stuff and staying active riding the bike. Doing anything they said I could do.”
Feagin took an official visit to the Illini campus in the first week of June.
“The coaching staff, it was a whole family,” said Feagin, whose commitment was significantly influenced by running backs coach Cory Patterson. “I’ve been up there so many times. They just feel like a family now. I know everybody, (and) everybody knows me. It’s a nice vibe.”
Feagin said he’s had conversations with running backs Chase Brown and Aidan Laughery since giving his verbal commitment.
Brown was Feagin’s tour guide during that June visit. Laughery graduated from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in December 2021 and joined the Illini for their most recent spring practices.
“He’s telling me what I need to work on or look forward to or need to think about to get on the field faster,” Feagin said. “Aidan, knowing he’s from around here and asking him what it’s like, what’s the college workout plan, it’s nice seeing that. ... He’s from a smaller school, too. Seeing he can translate that, it gives me a lot more confidence going in.”
Feagin said he has considered following Laughery’s trajectory of graduating from high school early and arriving in Champaign-Urbana before some of the other incoming 2023 freshmen.
“I don’t know if I have enough (classroom) credits yet,” Feagin said. “Illinois is talking to (Knights officials) to see what I can do. It’d be nice to graduate at the normal time and do track, but we’ll see.”
Feagin finished second in the 2021 Class 1A boys’ long jump state competition despite missing most of the preceding season because of his ankle.
“(Graduating early) would definitely help me understand the offense and be in the right conditioning shape,” Feagin continued. “I’m not saying I’d play in the spring game, but trying to play in the spring game would be a good experience for me.”
Feagin certainly is looking forward to his last go-round with ALAH football, which begins a fresh slate with an Aug. 26 home game against Tri-Valley.
Jefferson said the Knights are returning 10 starters on offense and 10 starters on defense. Feagin cited junior running back/defensive back Landon Waldrop — his typical gym workout partner — as a player to watch out for in the fall, also throwing out the names of senior offensive lineman/linebacker Drew Cotton and junior running back/defensive back Jayce Parsons in this regard.
“Me and my class, we’ve been talking about this since eighth grade — coming in and going far in the playoffs,” Feagin said. The Knights last won a postseason game in 2013, as just Arthur-Lovington and in the Class 1A bracket.
“That’s always been a goal for me and my class,” Feagin continued. “If we can go out with a bang, that’d be nice.”
Feagin also said last month’s death of Lucas Otto, a 2020 ALAH graduate who was killed in a motor vehicle accident, will give the Knights a little extra push to play well.
“I played with him my freshman year. He’s one of the nicest people I knew,” Feagin said. “Knowing this season will be for him, that’s definitely going to put more motivation into it.”