MONTICELLO – Football season begins Aug. 26 for the Monticello Sages, when they open the season at home against St. Joseph-Ogden. The News-Gazette’s Colin Likas is already preparing for the season and asks if the Illini Prairie Conference is the best area league.
His thoughts:
Considering what happened in the Illini Prairie last fall, it’s hard to say no right now.
In its last season as a closed football conference for the time being, all five postseason bids went to a local program.
Unity led the way at 9-0 and earned Class 3A’s state runner-up trophy, while Prairie Central, Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda each won a playoff game. St. Joseph-Ogden also booked a postseason spot.
“Since we have a tough conference, it’s really fun when we do beat these big teams or if we have a tough game and we barely sneak by with a win,” Prairie Central senior Camden Palmore said. “It’s a lot of fun seeing we’re beating the teams that are tough.”
Postseason qualification streaks are common to local programs in the Illini Prairie.
Unity’s famed run of the past lasted between 1994 and 2017, while SJ-O has cracked the playoff field in every season but one since 1991.
Monticello has advanced to the playoffs in each of the last 12 possible seasons. PBL’s current postseason streak sits at seven consecutive seasons, and Prairie Central’s ongoing run is four seasons in a row.
“It’s a challenge that we’re going to overcome, and we do overcome,” Monticello senior Tylor Bundy said of repeatedly making the playoffs. “We’re going to keep going, and it’s going to be amazing when we do it.”
“I see it more as a fun thing,” Prairie Central junior Tyler Curl added. “That’s one of our goals, to get there. ... We don’t feel pressure to be getting that goal, and I feel like we have a team that can be able to make a playoff run again.”
The Illini Prairie was founded prior to the 2017 football season, but it’s already undergone a fair bit of change. St. Thomas More shifted to 8-man football in 2020, PBL joined the league prior to last fall’s campaign and Olympia moved out to the Sangamo Conference ahead of this fall.
It’s still been easy for Illini Prairie athletes to forge rivalries and lasting memories.
The battles between Monticello and Unity fall into both categories. Especially true for last fall’s Week 9 matchup, in which the Rockets earned a 33-27 overtime victory on the Sages’ field.
“The Unity game, that’s probably my second favorite (of my prep career),” Monticello senior Jack Brown said. “I couldn’t tell you how many people were there. Like thousands. Two-thousand. ... Win or lose that, you will remember that forever.”
