MONTICELLO – It was an eventful week for the Monticello High School baseball squad, starting with a no-hitter and ending with coach Chris Jones’ 200th career win.
The Sages also registered three wins in three days – all at home – to run their record to 12-5 on the season entering action this week.
Jack Buckalew pitched MHS to a five-inning, 11-1 home win over Tri-Valley on April 19, firing a no-hitter and striking out eight in pitching a complete game. He walked just one in earning his first win of the season.
It was repeat of of September of 2017, when Buckalew recorded a 10-0 no-hitter over Stephen Decatur while at Monticello Middle School. Not only was the run differential the same five years ago, his battery mate – Thomas Swartz – was the same for both contests.
Buckalew also contributed a double and a run batted in at the plate, as did teammate Jacob Trusner.
Monticello went up 6-0 after two innings. After giving up a run in the sixth, the Sages erupted for five of their own in their half of the frame, ending the game an inning early due to the 10-run rule.
The Sages scored another 10-run, six-inning win against Salt Fork the following afternoon. Monticello was actually down 2-0 going into their fourth-inning at bat before scoring four to take the lead. Another six in the fifth and seven in the sixth helped the Sages withstand a five-run inning by Salt Fork and end the game after six frames.
MHS took advantage of five errors by Salt Fork.
Biniam Lienhart registered three hits and drove in three to pace the Sages offense. Joey Sprinkle added two doubles, while Swartz also had two hits as Monticello banged out 13 hits.
Dawlton Chupp took the win on the mound, throwing five innings and striking out six.
On April 21, steady scoring led to a 9-0 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda, as Jones netted his 200th career win over his alma mater.
It’s been a great run at Monticello for Jones, who has recorded 11 winning seasons out of 12 as head coach. He has officially been at the helm 13 years, but the 2020 season was canceled.
Monticello scored single runs in the third and fourth innings, then added four in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-0. MHS added single runs in their final three at bats to record the shutout.
The Sages had 12 hits, limiting PBL to three. Spencer Mitze took the win after striking out four in three innings. Also pitching in the shutout were Luke Teschke, Tylor Bundy and Triston Foran.
At the plate, Trusner led the way with three hits and three RBI. Swartz, Teschke and Buckalew added two hits apiece, with one of Buckalew’s being a triple.
The Sages enter this week on a three-game winning streak. The squad was scheduled to host Pontiac Monday, travel to Tri-Valley Wednesday, Bloomington Central Catholic Thursday and St. Joseph-Ogden on May 2. Their next home outing is scheduled for May 4 versus Tuscola.