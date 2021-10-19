ARTHUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football team started the season 0-3.
The playoff berth at that timed seemed liked a distance goal.
Jump to week eight of the fall football season, and the Knights have won two of its last three games leading up to Friday’s game against Argenta-Oreana.
Unfortunately, the Bombers had to forfeit the game,
“We felt good about our chances against Argenta-Oreana last week,” said ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson, “so we felt like we were going to be 4-4 at this point. Obviously, with them canceling their season, we had to weigh the risks of scheduling another opponent. We decided it was best for our team to take the week to get/stay healthy and have a chance for a fifth win and playoff berth at 5-4, and a playoff birth would be huge for our team, considering we started off 0-3.”
The Knights are now 4-4 and have a chance for a fifth win to qualify for the playoffs.
ALAH is set to host Villa Grove (5-3) at Arthur Friday night for Senior Night and the last regular season game.
“A playoff experience would be great momentum for next year’s team, since we will only be losing three seniors, with two of those seniors only playing a combined three full games this season,” said Jefferson. “We will be returning the bulk of our starting lineup in 2022, so we’re hoping to finish this season off strong.”