ARTHUR – The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls basketball team remains the 10th -ranked team in the Associated Press Class 2A Girls Basketball Rankings.
“We are thrilled to have that recognition,” said Head Coach Mac Condill.
“We just appreciate having the opportunity to compete and don’t take that for granted. We are hoping for continued success as we move into the conference and post seasons.”
The Knights improved to 18-1 with a pair of wins. Against Lutheran School Association of Decatur, the Knights stormed to a 44-9 lead at the end of the first half and cruised to a 70-19 victory.
Claire Seal had a double-double for the Knights, leading all scorers with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Three others were in double figures for ALAH including Kailee Otto and Alexa Miller, who each had 15 points. Shaylie Miller added 10 points and Mallory Nichols chipped in with eight points.
Against Villa Grove/Heritage on Jan. 13, the Knights got off to another strong start, leading 26-6 by halftime en route to a 45-26 win. Seal had 18 points and seven rebounds and Alexa Miller added 12 points.
The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos fell to 12-10 with a 49-42 loss to Arcola on Jan. 13. Jazzi Hicks led the Broncos in scoring with 16 points. Haley Garrett added 13 while Haylei Simpson and Morgan Brunner each added five points.
But the Broncos got some revenge two days later with a 60-49 win over the Purple Riders, winning the first round game of the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Cerro Gordo.
Caroline Hill led CG-B in scoring with 16 points and Reese Brunner added 12. The record improved to 13-10 with the victory.
Head Coach Andrew Buhr said his team seemed to come together after a Jan. 6 win over Warrensburg-Latham at the Macon County Tournament.
“I think we put together really our first full game in the Macon County semis with a win over Warrensburg-Latham,” he said. “We felt that was a statement game for us in the way we brought energy, communicated well, and played strong defense from wire to wire. It was the ultimate team win. We are now looking to string multiple of those types of games together as we are now in the midst of conference season and moving towards regionals.”
But Buhr knows it won’t be easy.
“I’ve told our team we know that there will be ups and downs as throughout the season, especially for a group that has been around the .333 win percentage the last several years, but we are continuing to grow and show signs of progress.”
Blue Ridge is still struggling with COVID-19 issues.
“We have lost players the last two weeks to COVID, again,” he said. “We hope to be back to full strength soon.”
The Knights lost to Cornerstone Christian of Bloomington 22-17 in a defensive struggle on Jan. 13. Tatem Madden had 10 points to lead the Knights who led 16-12 after three quarters, but the Cyclones limited them to only one point in the final quarter to drop the Knights to 1-15.