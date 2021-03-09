The Lady Knights of Blue Ridge showed improved play two weeks ago, and that continued last week as the squad netted its first victory of the season, a 43-13 home decision over DeLand-Weldon.
Blue Ridge had inched closer to its first win of the 2021 campaign in previous outings, sticking with a talented Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond team, then losing a one-point decision to Cumberland.
Against D-W on March 2, the Lady Knights (1-6) closed the deal, jumping out to an early 18-3 lead, expanding that to 21-5 by halftime, then cruised to the victory.
“Recently we have bought in defensively. That has kept us in games and then our scorers continue knock down shots. Jenna Mozingo and Katie Bowns have provided good senior leadership to keep the squad focused and Jaclyn Pearl is emerging as a leading scorer in our league,” Blue Ridge coach Kenny Hanshew said.
Pearl hit on five three-pointers to pace the Knights, with her 25 points outpacing the entire Eagle team.
Katie Bowns added seven points and Tatem Madden six.
“This season is about getting back to normal and I am happy to give our girls a chance to play. That’s the most important thing to me,” added Hanshew, who said he is not terribly disappointed with the lack of post-season for girls basketball this year.
“I am not disappointed. Most of the girls are involved in others aspects of the high school experience and I think it’s important they get to participate in the other activities.”
Savannah Porter and Kira Rigg each notched five points for D-W.
Blue Ridge dropped its other two contests of the week to Tri-County (72-18) and Okaw Valley (59-29).
Around the county
March 1
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood- Hammond 56, Decatur Lutheran 22. Makenzie Brown tallied an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double for the visiting Knights (10-1) in an LPC triumph. Alexa Miller’s eight points and five steals also keyed ALAH.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 42, Blue Ridge 37. The visiting Broncos (4-7) permitted just four points in the fourth quarter to cancel out a 24-22 halftime deficit and overcome the Knights (0-4) in an LPC showdown. Haley Garrett’s 12 points and Lexus Lawhorn’s eight points fueled CG/B, while Blue Ridge was aided by Jenna Mozingo’s 14 points and Jaclyn Pearl’s nine points.
March 2
Blue Ridge 43, DeLand-Weldon 13. Jaclyn Pearl connected on five three-pointers and outscored the opposition for the host Knights (1-4), who handled the Eagles (2-4) in a nonconference game. Pearl finished with 25 points for Blue Ridge, which earned seven points from Katie Bowns. Savannah Porter and Kira Rigg each notched five points for D-W.
March 4
Cerro Gordo/Bement 39, Cumberland 28. Cerro Gordo/Bement ran its winning streak to four games with its 11-point victory against Cumberland. Reese Brunner led the Broncos (6-7) with eight points.
Prairie Central 69, Monticello 49. A 29-point first quarter put Prairie Central firmly on the path to victory in Thursday’s Illini Prairie showdown with Monticello.
Chloe Sisco scored 16 of those 29 first quarter points for the Hawks (7-4) and finished with a gamehigh 23. Mariya Sisco added 11 points for Prairie Central, while Madison Kinkade and Natalie Graf had 10 apiece in the win. Renni Fultz led Monticello (4-6) with 19 points, Hailey Moore chipped in 12 and Lizzie Stiverson finished with 10 for the Sages.
Tri-County 72, Blue Ridge 18. There was no slowing Tri-County down Thursday night, with the Titans turning a 31-2 lead after one quarter of play into a dominant victory.
Tayler Barry posted a double- double, leading Tri-County (10-1) with 20 points, 14 steals and four assists. Melia Eskew added 16 points and four assists in the win, while Caroline Smith made it three Titans in double figures with 11 points. Tatem Madden paced Blue Ridge (1-5) with eight points.
March 6
Okaw Valley 59, Blue Ridge 29. The visiting Knights (1-6) fell behind 34-16 in the first half and couldn’t recover during a Lincoln Prairie Conference setback. Tatem Madden and Jaclyn Pearl each posted seven points.
Sullivan 57, Arthur-Lovington- Atwood-Hammond 52. Emily White collected 26 points, including four three-pointers, as Class 2A No. 6 Sullivan (12-1) secured its 10th consecutive win by holding off the Knights (10-2) in a nonconference game. Jerra Goad’s 13 points and Zoe Walton’s 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists complemented White. Double-doubles from Makenzie Brown (11 points, 14 rebounds) and Charley Condill (10 points, 10 rebounds) fueled ALAH, as did Claire Seal’s 18 points.