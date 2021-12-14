MONTICELLO — The (8-2) Sages set the stage for an intense nail-biter against Mt. Zion, ending with the Sages coming out on top 33-32.
The Monticello girls fell behind in the first quarter of play at their home court. At the half, they trailed 12-17.
Head Coach Seth Melton attributed their five-point deficit to “poor offensive play” in the first half. It was a shaky start, with some wild plays and questionable shots.
The girls “performed much better offense in the 2nd half,” said Melton. The Sages pushed the pace in the third quarter, closing the gap until the Braves only led by one.
Monticello was behind by one when Renni Fultz banked two free throws to clinch the game. The Sages outscored the Braves 9-7 in the final quarter to secure the win by one point.
“Some clutch shots and free throws down the stretch sealed the victory,” said Melton, but he explained that, “Strong team defense all four quarters set the tone for the game and keyed the victory.”
Monticello’s defense sparked 13 turnovers from Mt. Zion, and Lizzie Stiverson led the offense with a team-high of 12 points.
The Sages offense found its niche in the match against Central A&M, soaring to a 55-36 triumph over the Raiders.
Stiverson racked up a game-high of 21 points, and Fultz followed with 12. The two seniors, alongside the other two seniors, Macey Hicks and Hannah Swanson, helped to light the fire in the first quarter, each contributing a minimum of three points to solidify the twelve-point margin at the end of the first. The Sages carried the momentum, bagging 14 in the second quarter and 15 in the third.
Monticello closed out the week with a tight loss at IVC. The Sages fell behind early and spent the remainder of the game working their way to close the gap.
The girls trailed by nine at half after a rough start to the game. Melton pointed out that between the early morning rise and the two-hour bus ride, “We stumbled out of the gate. And we missed a lot of shots.”
The Sages began to cut back the gap, recovering to a score of 22-26 at the end of the third. But with time ticking, the girls had to act quickly.
“Foul trouble hampered us,” Melton shared, “and we couldn’t close.” Two starters, Fultz and Megan Allen, collected five personal fouls, eliminating them from the game. Monticello’s time-conscious fouls led to two starters on the bench and 18 free throws for IVC, 10 of which they made.
The Sages were scheduled to travel to Arthur on Monday, December 13 for their next competition.