MONTICELLO — The (11-6) Lady Sages rebounded from a shaky start in their 2021 Holiday Hoopla performance, defeating their two final opponents, PBL and GCMS, to take fifth place overall.
In their first round of play, the Sages were pitted against the team that would go on to win the entire tournament, the Indians of Neoga. The Monticello girls had a rocky start, the gap widening until they were down 29-43 with a quarter to go.
The 14 point deficit narrowed to 8 by the end of the game, giving the Indians a 51-43 win over Monticello. The Sages outscored Neoga 14-8 in the final quarter, and they out-rebounded the Indians offensively 25-20 with Renni Fultz grabbing 11 rebounds and freshman Megan Allen grabbing 7.
Scoring was led by seniors Fultz and Lizzie Stiverson, who put up 17 and 14 points.
Later that same day, the Sages faced Clinton and fell 23-58. Monticello’s offense struggled to fend off the scrappy Maroon defense that snatched seven steals and resulted in 24 turnovers for the Sages. Stiverson’s nine points led the team.
“Monday just wasn’t a good day for us,” said Head Coach Seth Melton. “We didn’t come ready to play, and we didn’t play the type of basketball we’re capable of. That’s not to take away from Neoga or Clinton; they’re both very good teams and played well. But had we played them like we played the PBL game, I think we’d have had a good shot at both of them.”
The PBL game, the battle for fifth place, was preceded by Monticello’s final pool play game against GCMS. The Sages demolished GCMS, running away with a 17-4 lead in the first quarter that only widened. By the end of the game, the gap had extended to 47-11.
Monticello’s defense caused 30 turnovers from GCMS, and the Sages racked up 16 steals, senior Macey Hicks leading with five. Hicks also led the team in scoring with 13 points, followed by Fultz with 10 and Stiverson with 8.
The biggest rebound for the Lady Sages was their 57-39 victory over PBL in the fifth-place game. Against a tough opponent, the Sages racked up a tournament-high total of 57 points, 38 rebounds, 14 assists, 7 steals, and 6 blocks.
Scoring was spread out in this peak performance with 16 points from Stiverson, 14 from Hannah Swanson, 10 from Hicks, and 7 each from Fultz and Allen.
“We obviously still have some work to do. We need to continue to improve our consistency and play at that high level each and every game,” Melton said. “But we finished the tournament on a high note, and it was exciting to see us play to our potential in the PBL game. I think that game showed what these girls are capable of, the potential I’ve seen from day one and why we’re excited for the rest of the season.”
Two of the Sages made the Holiday Hoopla All-Tournament Team, Stiverson and Fultz, who both guided the team offensively and defensively and consistently set the pace each game.
The Monticello girls will host Hoopeston on Tuesday, January 4.
Melton shared, “We’ve had some injuries, some girls have been out, but we’re battling through it. We stacked a couple wins here to finish the Hoopla, and have some positive momentum going again as we head into the new year and get ready to jump fully into conference play.”
“Our approach hasn’t really changed,” he continued. “We’re still working to improve each and every day, and our goal is to be peaking as we enter postseason play, poised to make a deep run.”