MONTICELLO — Despite COVID absences and injury setbacks, the Lady Sages (14-8) nabbed two victories over Olympia and Maroa-Forsyth, falling only once in the week to PBL.
The match with Olympia began with a narrow lead that was kept in check until the Sages clinched the victory 50-43. Every starter in the first quarter chipped in a bucket to snatch a 10-8 lead over the Spartans. By the half, this gap had widened to 21-14.
Monticello’s defense struggled to find a rhythm in the third, and the Spartans cut back the seven-point margin to only three. The Sages, led by their seniors, used the fourth quarter to outscore their opponents 18-13.
Senior Lizzie Stiverson racked up a team-high of 19 points, including a nine-for-ten performance at the free throw line. Fellow seniors Renni Fultz and Hannah Swanson cushioned the lead by supplying nine and seven points respectively.
Three days later, Monticello faced PBL, the team they previously defeated by a generous margin in the Holiday Hoopla. Unfortunately, a six-point setback in the first quarter came back to haunt the girls when they fell by six with a final score of 38-44.
One notable difference between this match and the Hoopla victory was the absence of Stiverson, one of Monticello’s key scorers. “Obviously we’re still really affected by injuries and COVID, but that’s not an excuse,” said Head Coach Seth Melton. “PBL was missing girls too. Tonight was a winnable game; we just didn’t get it done.”
Another one of the Sages’ starters, freshman Megan Allen, came out in the first half with three fouls, leaving only three-fifths of the usual starters to play. The first quarter was a rough start, and it took the girls time to match the pace of the Panthers.
After the first quarter though, the Sages fought back with a renewed intensity, matching PBL 7-7 in the second. The third quarter was close-cut with Monticello putting up seven points next to PBL’s eight, and the Sages outscored the Panthers by one in the fourth, tying up the score as the clock dwindled down.
“We battled back and played tough the final three quarters. I was really happy with the effort there and our fight,” Melton shared. “We came close. We tied it up with a minute to go, but just couldn’t close it out.”
Fultz and Swanson paced the team by both contributing double-digit scoring. Fultz finished with 16, and Swanson ended with 11, including three from the three-point range.
Though the six-point gap came back to bite the Sages, Melton noted that the experience was beneficial for the team. “PBL is a good team, especially at home, and they always play tough and physical.You can’t afford to spot teams six points like that,” he explained. “(It) hurts taking the ‘L’, but hopefully some (of) the younger girls learned from it and will be better prepared to step up and finish next time.”
The Sages closed out the week with a 61-42 win over Maroa-Forsyth.
Monticello was ready from the get-go. The girls bagged 22 points in the first quarter and extended their lead 30-13 by the half. As Melton put it, “We came out firing.”
Three of the Sages dipped into foul trouble in the second half, but their early offense ensured victory later on. Melton remarked, “We had such a lead we were kind of able to cruise to the finish.”
Monticello’s top three scorers were the game’s top three scorers, and their offensive initiative was such that the three girls shot a combined total of 22 free throws. Swanson led with 18 points, Allen added 16, and Fultz chipped in 13.
The Sages was scheduled to host Prairie Central on Monday, January 17.