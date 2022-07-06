MONTICELLO – Two Monticello Sages were named to the 2022 News- Gazette All-Area Baseball First Team.

Joey Sprinkle, a senior pitcher/infielder, and Biniam Lienhart, a junior second baseman made the list.

Junior pitcher outfielder Jack Buckalew made the second team, while Dawlton Chupp, a senior pitcher/infielder, Luke Teschke a sophomore pitcher/infielder, and Jacob Trusner, a junior infielder all made honorable mention.

The Sages went 23-9 on the season and were one strike away from make the state tournament finals.

First teamers

Joey Sprinkle

Monticello senior

Pitcher/infielder

Why he made the first team: Sprinkle provided often as a hitter and pitcher for the 23-win Sages in their run to a Class 2A super-sectional. He hit .380 and booked an on-base percentage of .479, and he tossed 28 2/3 innings with a 1.95 earned run average and 38 strikeouts.

He needs concert tickets to see ... Ed Sheeran.

Before he competes, he eats ... a Subway sandwich.

In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL superstar.

His favorite subjects to study in school are ... science and business.

His favorite athlete is ... Josh Allen.

His favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart and my grandma.

Three items on his bucket list are ... visit the Great Barrier Reef, go skydiving and climb Mount Everest.

Biniam Lienhart

Monticello junior

Second baseman

Why he made the first team: Lienhart racked up a .408 batting average and .557 on-base percentage in the regular season and increased those marks to .500 and .571 in the playoffs, when Monticello won a Class 2A sectional title. Lienhart also stole 20 bases and made one fielding error in 101 chances.

He needs concert tickets to see ... Chance the Rapper.

Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with strawberry jelly.

In his dream career, he would ... be a sports law attorney.

His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.

His favorite athlete is ... Francisco Lindor.

His favorite TV show is ... “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jackie Robinson, Dave Chappelle and David Goggins.

Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, visit Switzerland and compete in an Ironman.

ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM

ATHLETE YR. POS. SCHOOL

Jack Buckalew Jr. P/OF Monticello

ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION

ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND — Quentin Day (Sr., P/OF).

BLUE RIDGE — Dylan Kelley (Sr., P); Riley Pruitt (Jr., C).

CERRO GORDO/BEMENT — Xander Hutchcraft (Sr., 1B).

MONTICELLO — Dawlton Chupp (Sr., P/INF); Luke Teschke (So., P/INF); Jacob Trusner (Jr., INF).

All area baseball final top 10

RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden , 35-3 Spartans’ season ended sooner than expected, in a Class 2A sectional final, but they still racked up the most wins in the area.

2. Mahomet-Seymour 27-6, Bulldogs earned a Class 3A regional title for the second year in a row, topped 2021 state champion Springfield in sectionals.

3. Champaign Central 31-7, Maroons also climbed the Class 3A regional championship mountain before stumbling in the sectional semifinal round.

4. Monticello 23-9, Sages shocked St. Joseph-Ogden for their first sectional plaque since 2014, nearly defeated Maroa-Forsyth in a thrilling super-sectional.

5. LeRoy 24-11 , Panthers surged all the way to the Class 1A state tournament, earning their first-ever state trophy via a fourth-place finish.

6. Unity 25-5, Rockets were stymied by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a regional semifinal, abruptly ending a campaign filled with many successes.

7. St. Thomas More 14-12, Sabers wound up one victory short of the Class 1A state tournament, dropping a narrow super-sectional matchup to LeRoy.

8. Milford 17-9, Bearcats won a Class 1A regional title for the second consecutive year before losing to St. Teresa by one run in a sectional semifinal.

9. BHRA 19-11, Blue Devils struggled to the finish line, faltering in each of their final three contests and six of their last nine games overall.

10. Westville 19-11, Tigers were ousted by Monticello in a regional semifinal but thrived for most of the regular season, winning 10 times in league play.

ALL-ILLINI PRAIRIE CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM

POS. ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL

P Tyler Altenbaumer Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden

C Nate Cooley Sr. Chillicothe IVC

INF Logan Barnett Jr. Pontiac

INF Tyler Hensch Sr. Unity

INF Blake Kimball Sr. Unity

INF Nick Rainey Sr. Chillicothe IVC

INF Griffin Roesch Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden

INF Joey Sprinkle Sr. Monticello

OF Hayden Brazelton Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden

OF Michael Kuska So. Pontiac

OF Riley McCallister Sr. Olympia

OF Taylor Voorhees Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden

SECOND TEAM

ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL

P Henry Brummel So. Pontiac

C Coby Miller Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden

C Brock Suding So. Unity

INF Noah Chase Sr. Chillicothe IVC

INF Damian Knoll Sr. Unity

INF Luke Landrus So. St. Joseph-Ogden

INF Johnny Lenox Sr. Pontiac

INF Biniam Lienhart Jr. Monticello

INF Nick Mardis Jr. Bloomington CC

INF Adam Price Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden

OF Keagan Busboom Sr. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

OF Dawson Magrini Sr. St. Thomas More

OF Dillon Rutledge Sr. Unity

OF Isaac Whitaker Sr. Bloomington CC

HONORABLE MENTION

ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL

P Dawlton Chupp Sr. Monticello

P Zach O’Donnell Sr. Olympia

C Charlie Graham So. Bloomington CC

C Drew O’Donnell Sr. Olympia

C Owen Rafferty Sr. Prairie Central

C Thomas Swartz Sr. Monticello

INF Cole Kindred Sr. Olympia

INF Jayden McNaught Sr. Chillicothe IVC

INF Bryce Sjoken Jr. Rantoul

INF Blake Staab Sr. St. Thomas More

INF Noah Steiner So. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

INF Adam Swartzendruber Sr. Olympia

INF Jacob Trusner Jr. Monticello

OF Andrew Beyers Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden

OF Aidan Fulton Jr. Chillicothe IVC

OF Ryan Hendrickson Jr. St. Thomas More

OF Edwin Hohulin Jr. Olympia

OF Alex Swanson Sr. Chillicothe IVC

ALL-LINCOLN PRAIRIE CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM

ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL

Jack Armstrong Sr. Tri-County

Quentin Day Sr. ALAH

Beau Edwards Sr. Arcola

Gannon Harshman Sr. Decatur Lutheran

Zachary Kohler Sr. Argenta-Oreana

Maddox McElravy Jr. Cumberland

Jakob McQuire Sr. Okaw Valley

Tyson Montgomery Sr. Okaw Valley

Greg Reese Sr. Tri-County

Cale Roley Sr. Okaw Valley

Tanner Thomas Fr. Arcola

SECOND TEAM

ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL

Sam Bender Jr. Villa Grove

Gibson Dickens So. Okaw Valley

Grayson Fane Jr. Argenta-Oreana

Cooper Heckwine Sr. Argenta-Oreana

Gavin Hendrix Jr. Cumberland

Xander Hutchcraft Sr. Cerro Gordo/Bement

Kadan Miller Sr. Okaw Valley

Riley Pruitt Jr. Blue Ridge

Clay Seal Jr. ALAH

Dalton Vanausdoll Fr. ALAH

Jacob Whicker Sr. Decatur Lutheran

HONORABLE MENTION

ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL

Jaxon Boldt Jr. Cumberland

Drew Cripe Jr. Cerro Gordo/Bement

Jace Davidson Jr. Argenta-Oreana

Hunter Grant So. ALAH

Braden Kauffman Jr. ALAH

Sawyer Keyser Jr. Cumberland

Landon Lawson Sr. Argenta-Oreana

Tyson Moore So. Cerro Gordo/Bement

Peyton Smith Jr. Villa Grove

Parker Stevens Jr. Villa Grove

Luke Zimmerman Jr. Villa Grove

