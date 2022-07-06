MONTICELLO – Two Monticello Sages were named to the 2022 News- Gazette All-Area Baseball First Team.
Joey Sprinkle, a senior pitcher/infielder, and Biniam Lienhart, a junior second baseman made the list.
Junior pitcher outfielder Jack Buckalew made the second team, while Dawlton Chupp, a senior pitcher/infielder, Luke Teschke a sophomore pitcher/infielder, and Jacob Trusner, a junior infielder all made honorable mention.
The Sages went 23-9 on the season and were one strike away from make the state tournament finals.
First teamers
Joey Sprinkle
Monticello senior
Pitcher/infielder
Why he made the first team: Sprinkle provided often as a hitter and pitcher for the 23-win Sages in their run to a Class 2A super-sectional. He hit .380 and booked an on-base percentage of .479, and he tossed 28 2/3 innings with a 1.95 earned run average and 38 strikeouts.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Ed Sheeran.
Before he competes, he eats ... a Subway sandwich.
In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL superstar.
His favorite subjects to study in school are ... science and business.
His favorite athlete is ... Josh Allen.
His favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart and my grandma.
Three items on his bucket list are ... visit the Great Barrier Reef, go skydiving and climb Mount Everest.
Biniam Lienhart
Monticello junior
Second baseman
Why he made the first team: Lienhart racked up a .408 batting average and .557 on-base percentage in the regular season and increased those marks to .500 and .571 in the playoffs, when Monticello won a Class 2A sectional title. Lienhart also stole 20 bases and made one fielding error in 101 chances.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Chance the Rapper.
Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with strawberry jelly.
In his dream career, he would ... be a sports law attorney.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
His favorite athlete is ... Francisco Lindor.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jackie Robinson, Dave Chappelle and David Goggins.
Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, visit Switzerland and compete in an Ironman.
ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM
ATHLETE YR. POS. SCHOOL
Jack Buckalew Jr. P/OF Monticello
ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND — Quentin Day (Sr., P/OF).
BLUE RIDGE — Dylan Kelley (Sr., P); Riley Pruitt (Jr., C).
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT — Xander Hutchcraft (Sr., 1B).
MONTICELLO — Dawlton Chupp (Sr., P/INF); Luke Teschke (So., P/INF); Jacob Trusner (Jr., INF).
All area baseball final top 10
RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden , 35-3 Spartans’ season ended sooner than expected, in a Class 2A sectional final, but they still racked up the most wins in the area.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 27-6, Bulldogs earned a Class 3A regional title for the second year in a row, topped 2021 state champion Springfield in sectionals.
3. Champaign Central 31-7, Maroons also climbed the Class 3A regional championship mountain before stumbling in the sectional semifinal round.
4. Monticello 23-9, Sages shocked St. Joseph-Ogden for their first sectional plaque since 2014, nearly defeated Maroa-Forsyth in a thrilling super-sectional.
5. LeRoy 24-11 , Panthers surged all the way to the Class 1A state tournament, earning their first-ever state trophy via a fourth-place finish.
6. Unity 25-5, Rockets were stymied by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a regional semifinal, abruptly ending a campaign filled with many successes.
7. St. Thomas More 14-12, Sabers wound up one victory short of the Class 1A state tournament, dropping a narrow super-sectional matchup to LeRoy.
8. Milford 17-9, Bearcats won a Class 1A regional title for the second consecutive year before losing to St. Teresa by one run in a sectional semifinal.
9. BHRA 19-11, Blue Devils struggled to the finish line, faltering in each of their final three contests and six of their last nine games overall.
10. Westville 19-11, Tigers were ousted by Monticello in a regional semifinal but thrived for most of the regular season, winning 10 times in league play.
ALL-ILLINI PRAIRIE CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
POS. ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL
P Tyler Altenbaumer Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden
C Nate Cooley Sr. Chillicothe IVC
INF Logan Barnett Jr. Pontiac
INF Tyler Hensch Sr. Unity
INF Blake Kimball Sr. Unity
INF Nick Rainey Sr. Chillicothe IVC
INF Griffin Roesch Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden
INF Joey Sprinkle Sr. Monticello
OF Hayden Brazelton Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden
OF Michael Kuska So. Pontiac
OF Riley McCallister Sr. Olympia
OF Taylor Voorhees Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden
SECOND TEAM
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL
P Henry Brummel So. Pontiac
C Coby Miller Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden
C Brock Suding So. Unity
INF Noah Chase Sr. Chillicothe IVC
INF Damian Knoll Sr. Unity
INF Luke Landrus So. St. Joseph-Ogden
INF Johnny Lenox Sr. Pontiac
INF Biniam Lienhart Jr. Monticello
INF Nick Mardis Jr. Bloomington CC
INF Adam Price Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden
OF Keagan Busboom Sr. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
OF Dawson Magrini Sr. St. Thomas More
OF Dillon Rutledge Sr. Unity
OF Isaac Whitaker Sr. Bloomington CC
HONORABLE MENTION
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL
P Dawlton Chupp Sr. Monticello
P Zach O’Donnell Sr. Olympia
C Charlie Graham So. Bloomington CC
C Drew O’Donnell Sr. Olympia
C Owen Rafferty Sr. Prairie Central
C Thomas Swartz Sr. Monticello
INF Cole Kindred Sr. Olympia
INF Jayden McNaught Sr. Chillicothe IVC
INF Bryce Sjoken Jr. Rantoul
INF Blake Staab Sr. St. Thomas More
INF Noah Steiner So. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
INF Adam Swartzendruber Sr. Olympia
INF Jacob Trusner Jr. Monticello
OF Andrew Beyers Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden
OF Aidan Fulton Jr. Chillicothe IVC
OF Ryan Hendrickson Jr. St. Thomas More
OF Edwin Hohulin Jr. Olympia
OF Alex Swanson Sr. Chillicothe IVC
ALL-LINCOLN PRAIRIE CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL
Jack Armstrong Sr. Tri-County
Quentin Day Sr. ALAH
Beau Edwards Sr. Arcola
Gannon Harshman Sr. Decatur Lutheran
Zachary Kohler Sr. Argenta-Oreana
Maddox McElravy Jr. Cumberland
Jakob McQuire Sr. Okaw Valley
Tyson Montgomery Sr. Okaw Valley
Greg Reese Sr. Tri-County
Cale Roley Sr. Okaw Valley
Tanner Thomas Fr. Arcola
SECOND TEAM
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL
Sam Bender Jr. Villa Grove
Gibson Dickens So. Okaw Valley
Grayson Fane Jr. Argenta-Oreana
Cooper Heckwine Sr. Argenta-Oreana
Gavin Hendrix Jr. Cumberland
Xander Hutchcraft Sr. Cerro Gordo/Bement
Kadan Miller Sr. Okaw Valley
Riley Pruitt Jr. Blue Ridge
Clay Seal Jr. ALAH
Dalton Vanausdoll Fr. ALAH
Jacob Whicker Sr. Decatur Lutheran
HONORABLE MENTION
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL
Jaxon Boldt Jr. Cumberland
Drew Cripe Jr. Cerro Gordo/Bement
Jace Davidson Jr. Argenta-Oreana
Hunter Grant So. ALAH
Braden Kauffman Jr. ALAH
Sawyer Keyser Jr. Cumberland
Landon Lawson Sr. Argenta-Oreana
Tyson Moore So. Cerro Gordo/Bement
Peyton Smith Jr. Villa Grove
Parker Stevens Jr. Villa Grove
Luke Zimmerman Jr. Villa Grove