MONTICELLO – Two Monticello Sages made the News-Gazette Soccer All-Area First Team. Monticello senior midfielder Biniam Lienhart and junior defender Jack Tanner led the Sages to 19-5 season and a regional championship.
Receiving honorable mention from Monticello, were: Evan Henrard (Jr., GK); Cohen Neighbors (Sr., MF); Levi Stephens (Jr., MF); Ben Williamson (Sr., MF); Tucker Williamson (Sr., D).
Biniam Lienhart
Monticello senior midfielder
Why he made the first team:
• The speedy and crafty Lienhart had opponents’ heads spinning for the Sages, boosting the team to 19 wins and a Class 1A regional crown. Lienhart booked 34 goals and nine assists en route to coaches association all-state recognition, plus a spot on the All-Illini Prairie Conference first team.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
• Chance the Rapper.
Before he competes, he eats ...
• peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
In his dream career, he would ...
• be a professional baseball player.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
• history.
His favorite athlete is ...
• Francisco Lindor.
His favorite T.V. channel is ...
• ESPN.
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
• Coach Crook, Barack Obama and Jesus.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
• go skydiving, go to a World Series game and compete in an IRONMAN.
Jack Tanner
Monticello junior defender
Why he made the first team:
• Tanner wouldn’t always show up on the score sheet for the Sages — accumulating four goals and seven assists for the year — but his presence on the back end partially ensured 13 clean sheets. The all-sectional pick helped Monticello shut out Uni High in a Class 1A regional final and often handled the Sages’ long free kick attempts.
Before he competes, he eats ...
• chicken, noodles, vegetables and a piece of fruit.
In his dream career, he would ...
• be a professional soccer player, engineer or do something with physics.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
• math.
His favorite athlete is ... David Goggins.
His favorite T.V. show is ...
• “The Big Bang Theory.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
• Michio Kaku, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bill Gates.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
• go to the United Kingdom, go to Europe and play on an MLS field.