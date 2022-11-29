MONTICELLO – Two Monticello Sages made the News-Gazette Soccer All-Area First Team. Monticello senior midfielder Biniam Lienhart and junior defender Jack Tanner led the Sages to 19-5 season and a regional championship.

Receiving honorable mention from Monticello, were: Evan Henrard (Jr., GK); Cohen Neighbors (Sr., MF); Levi Stephens (Jr., MF); Ben Williamson (Sr., MF); Tucker Williamson (Sr., D).

Biniam Lienhart

Monticello senior midfielder

Why he made the first team:

• The speedy and crafty Lienhart had opponents’ heads spinning for the Sages, boosting the team to 19 wins and a Class 1A regional crown. Lienhart booked 34 goals and nine assists en route to coaches association all-state recognition, plus a spot on the All-Illini Prairie Conference first team.

He needs concert tickets to see ...

• Chance the Rapper.

Before he competes, he eats ...

• peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

In his dream career, he would ...

• be a professional baseball player.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

• history.

His favorite athlete is ...

• Francisco Lindor.

His favorite T.V. channel is ...

• ESPN.

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

• Coach Crook, Barack Obama and Jesus.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

• go skydiving, go to a World Series game and compete in an IRONMAN.

Jack Tanner

Monticello junior defender

Why he made the first team:

• Tanner wouldn’t always show up on the score sheet for the Sages — accumulating four goals and seven assists for the year — but his presence on the back end partially ensured 13 clean sheets. The all-sectional pick helped Monticello shut out Uni High in a Class 1A regional final and often handled the Sages’ long free kick attempts.

Before he competes, he eats ...

• chicken, noodles, vegetables and a piece of fruit.

In his dream career, he would ...

• be a professional soccer player, engineer or do something with physics.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

• math.

His favorite athlete is ... David Goggins.

His favorite T.V. show is ...

• “The Big Bang Theory.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

• Michio Kaku, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bill Gates.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

• go to the United Kingdom, go to Europe and play on an MLS field.

