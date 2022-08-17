MONTICELLO – The fall sports season is about ready to start. This week, The News-Gazette’s Colin Likas takes a look at high school golf.
Monticello Sages (boys)
Coach: Andrew Turner (fifth season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed eighth in the Class 1A state tournament.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Sages?
Turner: “We are excited to get the season started. Several of our boys have taken advantage of some great opportunities to play in competitive tournaments this summer. We have added some tournaments to our high school schedule that will give our boys the opportunity to play against some strong programs.
“We will talk about our goals during the first couple weeks of the season. We have a strong core of returning players and also potentially good depth to our team.
“This year’s team has some potential to be competitive in some of the tougher tournaments we have entered this year. We still will be relying on some youth in our lineup, so it will depend a lot on how we can mature throughout the season.”
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team’s success?
Turner: “Will Ross is returning for his senior year. Will was Illini Prairie all-conference and News-Gazette All-Area a year ago. He also holds some of our school records.
“Sam Davison is our other senior, and he joined our team as a junior last year for the first time. Sam was a strong addition last year and has worked hard this summer.
“Maddux Quick was number three in our lineup as a freshman last year and had a really strong finish last year in helping us finish eighth at state.
“Andrew Neef and Kross Reynolds are two other upcoming sophomores who contributed strongly on the varsity level as freshmen. I think they both could take big steps this year for us.”
Who is a departing athlete from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Turner: “We lost Tanner Buehnerkemper. Tanner will be attending college and playing at Millikin this year. Tanner was a multi-year all-conference and All-Area selection. He provided great leadership for our team a year ago.”
Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Purple Riders (boys)
Coach: Greg Gisinger (second season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed fifth in a Class 2A regional; Braden Kauffman and Aaron Seegmiller qualified for a 2A sectional individually.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Purple Riders?
Gisinger: “We feel like we have a chance to be a really good team this year on the boys’ side and will have a girls’ team for the first time, so they’ll be inexperienced. Our goals are to win the conference, make it to sectionals as a team and send some kids to state as well. We just hope to improve throughout the year and lower our team total as the season progresses.”
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team’s success?
Gisinger: “We return three of our top five from a successful season last year, and they’ll be seniors this year. Kauffman, Seegmiller and Clay Seal will be three of our top four. We also add freshman Canton Wesch, who has had success at the junior level.”
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Gisinger: “We lost Alex Kuhns and Kade Herschberger off last year’s team, and they were two of our top five.”