MONTICELLO – The Monticello Marlins, a youth swim team in Monticello, closed the season by competing with their conference foes in an All-Star Meet which featured swimmers from all over Illinois.
“Our swimmers did such a great job! I’m so proud of all of them! We competed as a conference and our conference won the meet!” said coaches Katie Fulton and Kim Patton. “We also wanted to give a special shout out to Graham and Grayson Montoya who both received 3rd place trophies in their respective age groups for overall high points at the All Star Meet! What an amazing achievement!”
There were several Marlins who finished by placing in the Top 10 in individual competitions at the meet.
Tucker Anderson, fourth in the boys 6 & under 25-yard backstroke and third in the 25-yard breaststroke;
Sam Gentry, ninth in the boys 11-12 100-yard IM, fifth in the 50-yard fly; and third in the 50-yard freestyle;
Abby Harper, sixth in th e girls 9-10 25-yard fly and 25-yard breaststroke, and seventh in the 25-yard freestyle;
Graham Montoya, seventh in the boys 6 and under 25-yard backstroke, second in the 25-yard fly, and third in the 25-yard freestyle;
Grayson Montoya, fourth in the boys 7-8 25-yard backstroke, fifth in the 25-yard fly, fourth in the 25-yard breaststroke and first in the 25-yard freestyle;
Riley Montoya, fifth in the girls 9-10 25-yard freestyle;
And Alisyn Schultz, 10th in the girls 7-8 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard fly; and eighth in the 25-yard freestyle.