After a tight first half, the Monticello High School boys' basketball squad outscored Unity 34-19 in the final two quarters to capture a road win at Tolono on Monday (Feb. 18).
The victory ran the Sages current win streak to five games, and the team now owns a 17-11 record overall, 4-4 in conference play.
After MHS jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a three-pointer by Brett Macak, Unity went on top 6-3, and also led 10-9 before another trey by Ethan Miller put the Sages back up. Unity took a brief 20-19 lead late in the first half, but Monticello scored late in the half to go up 21-20 and never trailed again, although the Rockets were able to tie the game in the third quarter.
Monticello's Garrett Kepley led all scorers with 24 points, 17 of them in the second half, hitting four of five three point attempts. Briggs Fultz added 10 points and five rebounds, while Ethan Miller had six points and six boards.
Next up for the Sages is a regular-season finale at Olympia on Saturday (Feb. 22). The squad begins postseason action in the Riverton regional on Monday, Feb. 24.