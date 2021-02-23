MONTICELLO – The Monticello boys’ basketball team played three games last week.
Two went down to the wire. One was a blowout.
The Sages took care of Warrensburg-Latham with relative ease Friday, but lost in overtime to St. Thomas More last Tuesday. Monticello then bounced back to defeat Rantoul on the road in a game that came down to the last play.
Friday night at Rantoul, in a back-and-forth fourth quarter, the lead changed or tied nine times before bringing the score to 41-41 with 1:07 left in the game.
Monticello head coach Kevin Roy called time out with 1:07 left in the game.
Unfortunately, the Sages turned over the ball on the insuring out-of-bounds play, and Rantoul called time out with 1:03 to go.
The Eagles offense was able to put up a mid-range shot that Sage Trevor Fox rebounded to get back the ball.
After running some offense, Sages called a timeout with 5.4 seconds left and the score still tied, 41-41.
With 1.6 second left in the game, Dylan Ginalick rebounded the ball and scored on the put back for the 43-41 victory.
To get to the last seconds of the game, Fox hit a layup to start the fourth quarter.
Ginalick hit a three pointer to take four-point lead. After Rantoul tied the game at 33, Fox made two free throws to retake the lead.
After Rantoul tied the game again at 35 with 4:17 left in the game, Joey Sprinkle scored down low to retake the lead.
After Rantoul took the lead with a three pointer, Fox again retook the lead, 39-38, by making two free throws.
With 2:41 left in the game, Ginalick had to make two free throws to again retake the lead, 41-40.
Ginalick finished with a game-high 14 points to go with six rebounds.
Ben Cresap tallied nine points and Sprinkle collected seven points and ten rebounds.
Friday night against Warrensburg-Latham, the Sages secured a better fourth-quarter cushion for an eventual 57-39.
With the scored tied 3-3 in the with 6:45 left in the first quarter, the Sages went on a 13-0 run that ended with a Cardinal bucket right before the quarter ended.
Monticello extended its lead to 46-28 to end the third quarter.
Two Sages finished with double-digit scoring. Ginalick scored a team-high 15 points, and Cresap followed with 14 points.
Sprinkle collected six points and nine rebounds, and Jake Edmondson tallied eight points and six rebounds.
Monticello picked up its lone loss of the year in overtime to St. Thomas More last Tuesday.
Monticello was outscored 7-4 in the extra period.
Two Sages scored in double digits.
Jake Edmondson led the team with 15 points, and Ginalick gathered 10 points.
Sprinkle collected a team-high 11 rebounds.
Monticello played Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday (stats on that game next week).