Playoff pairings to be announced Saturday
FAIRBURY — A steady rain that fell for most of the football game in Fairbury last Friday favored the run-heavy Prairie Central over the pass-centric Monticello offense.
But the Sages found a path to victory, scoring a single touchdown in each half and relying on a staunch defense to post a 12-0 shutout.
“It was good to win ugly,” said MHS head coach Cully Welter. “We had to battle against the elements and a good opponent, and it was nice to see us overcome both of them.”
The Sages (7-1) took a 6-0 lead with less than four minutes left in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Joey Sprinkle. Sprinkle scored the other touchdown on a 2-yard run 65 seconds into the fourth quarter, and he finished with 33 rushing yards on 12 carries. He also completed 10 of 14 passes for 89 yards.
Jacob Tackett was the only other player to reach the end zone with a three-yard run in the fourth quarter. The running back led the rushing attack with 93 yards on 16 carries.
“I was proud of our effort. It is what we asked out of the kids on Friday night and they played hard,” Welter said.
Triston Foran led the receiving corps with four catches and 40 yards, with Spencer Mitze adding three receptions for 20 yards.
The Sages defense stood tough against PC (6-2), with Luke Teschke recording an interception on one of Prairie Central’s three pass attempts.
Regular season finale
The Sages hope a better forecast this Friday will help it recapture its high-powered offense it its final game of the season against undefeated Unity with the Illinois Prairie Conference crown up for grabs. Should Monticello capture the win on senior night at home, its 8-1 record would match the Rockets, giving MHS the edge should it capture the win.
Also at stake is a better seed for the IHSA playoffs, with brackets to be announced Saturday.
“The playoff pairings are unpredictable, so the only real benefit of being 8-1 is to guarantee a home playoff game. Otherwise, we know we are the underdog this week and we are looking forward to the challenge,” Welter said.
It will also be the last regular season game for the team’s 13 seniors.
Playoff pairings will be announced live on the IHSA TV network at 8 p.m. Saturday. It will be aired on WCIX (49.1) in Champaign and Decatur and WEEK (25.3) in Bloomington.