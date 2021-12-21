MONTICELLO — After suffering a rare loss early last week, the Lady Sages rebounded for a 46-37 win at home versus Warrensburg-Latham.
MHS entered this week with a 9-4 record on the season.
Monticello lost 51-29 to a 10-1 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond squad on Dec. 13. Claire Seal’s 16 points paced the ALAH offense to go with Kailee Otto’s 13 points and six steals, Charley Condill’s six points and 11 rebounds and Alexa Miller’s five points, eight assists and seven steals.
Three days later, seniors Lizzie Stiverson and Renni Fultz made sure the result would be different, scoring 19 and 16 points, respectively in the win against Warrensburg-Latham.
What’s next?
The Sages were scheduled to travel to Decatur St. Teresa Monday, then pick up action in the Holiday Hoopla in Monticello Dec. 27-29.
Monticello won back-to-back Hoopla titles in 2016 and 2017, and looks to take the top trophy once again.
MHS starts the tournament against Neoga at 10 a.m. Dec. 27, then takes on Clinton at 6 p.m. that night.
On Dec. 28, the Sages take on Gibson City at 2 p.m.
Game time for Dec. 29 depends on pool play results. The championship is scheduled for 6 p.m.