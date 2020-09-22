The Monticello High School girls’ and boys’ cross country teams competed in the Olney Invitational at Olney Central College Saturday, Sept. 19, and a meet at St. Joseph last Tuesday.
Girls’ team
The girls’ team dominated the 10-team Olney Invitational with the low score of 16 to stay undefeated on the season.
Richland County placed second but was 72 point behind Monticello. Casey-Westfield placed third and Newton fourth.
Mabry Bruhn won the meet with a time of 16:23.2, and the next three spots went to Rachel Koon, Estella Miller and Grace Talbert.
Koon placed second with a time of 17:15.9, and Miller ran a 17:27.8 for third.
Talbert followed in fourth place with a time of 17:38.9, while Kyara Welter slotted in at seventh with a time of 18:54.5.
Rose Talbert barely missed a top ten finish with a time of 19:11.9 at 11 place, and Emma Brown ran a 19:19.6 for 13th place.
Joe Walker rounded out the Sages’ times with a 24th place finish at 20:42.4.
Against St. Joseph, the Sages again dominated the meet 15-66.
The Sages swept the first eight spots and first 10-of-11 finished.
Bruhn won the meet with a time of 18:27, and Miller followed in second at 19:17.
Koon’s 19:36 was good enough for third place, and Grace Talbert took fourth with at time of 20:09.
Welter followed in fifth place with a time of 21:10, and Emma Brown crossed the line five second later.
Rose Talber was the eight straight Sage to cross the line at 21:55, while Emma Kallembach’s time of 22:15 placed her tenth.
Joe Walker ran a 22:22 for 11th place, and Cora Sowinski ran a 22:50 for 13th place.
Boys’ team
For the boys’ team, Monticello placed third with a team score of 71 at the Olney Invitational at Olney Central College Saturday.
Host Richland County won the meet with the low score of 39, while Mattoon placed second with 55 points.
The rest of the teams followed in order: Centennial, Newton, Effingham, Teutopolis, Mt. Carmel, Altamont and Dieterich.
Josh Baysore led the Sages with a third place finish and a time of 15:13.14.
Shawn Derby and Joey Wenke placed 11th and 16th, respectively, with times of 15:56.93 and 16:19.12.
Logan Sikorski ran a 16:42.12 for 22nd place, and Rylan Good followed in 25th place at 16:47.78
Jacob Elston’s 17:23.99 was good for 40th, and Charlie Hill placed 42nd at 17:30.96.
Ethan Robson rounded out the Sages’ times with a 45th place finish at 17:36.23.
Against St. Joseph, Baysore won the meet with a time of 17:03.
Derby and Wenke placed second and third, respectively, with times of 17:05 and 17:50.
Sikorski took sixth place with a time of 18:21, and Ethan Robson rounded out the top ten with a time of 18:38.
Jacob Elston, Rylan Good and Charlie Dill finished 13th, 14th and 15th with times of 18:58, 19:05 and 19:09, in that order.
Monticello is set to travel back to St. Joseph for the 9 a.m. St. Joe Classic Saturday.