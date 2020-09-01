The Monticello boys’ and girls’ cross country teams kicked off a long awaited season Aug. 27 with a triangular meet, but it was the Saber Corn Classic Invitational at St. Thomas More High School Saturday that tested the Sages’ top runners.
Girls’ Cross Country
The girls’ cross country team topped off its first week of action by winning the Saber Corn Classic Invitational at St. Thomas More High School Saturday.
The Sages won the Corn Classic, which included nine teams and 13 schools, with the low score of 30. Stanford finished second with 47, and St. Thomas More followed in third at 93.
With new rules, the Classic was conducted via five races to abide by COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.
To win the race by 17 points, Monticello won three of the first four spots.
Sage sophomore Mabry Bruhn was medalist with a personal-best time of 17:26.1.
“It felt really good,” Bruhn said. “I’m just really excited that we can all be out running again. It is a different format than we’re used to, but to me and my team, that doesn’t really matter. We’re just happy to be racing again.”
Rachel Koon followed with a time of 18:14.6, and Grace Talbert ran a 19:17.8 for fourth place.
“Mabry kind of started off where she left off last year,” Monticello coach Dave Remmert said. “To be honest, I kind of expected she would do that. She and Rachel are our top two. They’re consistently good. They have very different racing styles, but both are such strong runners.”
Eleventh and twelfth place finisher were Kyara Welter’s 20:39.5 and Clara Rudolph’s 20:53.8, respectively.
Cora Sowinski rounded out the times at 21:45.5 for 18th place.
Sowinski also placed 11 in the meet at Judah Christian in which all the Sages top runners did not participated because of Saturday’s Corn Classic.
The Sages tied Tuscola for second with 63 points, and Urbana (University) won the meet with 15 points.
Rose Talbert and Joe Walker followed in 12th and 13th places with times of 24:12 and 24:15, respectively.
Other top 20 finishers included Kayla Wilson’s 26:06 for 16th, Emily Steffes’ 27:28 for 18th place and Katie Mesplay’s 27:37 for 20th place.
Boys’ Cross Country
The Monticello boys’ cross country team placed third with a score of 71 in the Saber Corn Classic Invitational at St. Thomas More High School Saturday.
The Sages placed behind winner Stanford’s 35 points and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s 55.
Jackson Grambart was Monticello’s top runner with a fifth-place finish at 15:46.6.
Shawn Derby placed 12th with a time of 15:46.6, and Josh Baysore ran a 16:55.7 for 13th place.
Joey Wenke crossed the line in 17th place at 17:30.3, and Holden Miller finished with a time of 18:02.2 for 26th place.
Ethan Robson rounded out the times at 18:56.7 and a 37th place finish.
ALAH’s Layton Hall was medalist with a time of 14:53.1.
The boys’ team also had runners participate in the meet at Judah Christian, placing third with 62 points. Tuscola won the meet with 26 points.
For the Sages, Ethan Robson placed seventh with a time of 19:42, and Levi Stephens ran a 20:25 for 10th place.
Other top 20 finishers include Rylan Good’s 20:32 for 12th, Jacob Elston’s 20:45 for 16th and Preston Kietzman’s 22:14 for 20th place.
Monticello is scheduled to enter a meet against Clinton and St. Teresa at Clinton at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Sages’ top runners will then turn around the next day and compete in the Chrisman Cow Chip Invite at 9 a.m. in Chrisman.