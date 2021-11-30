MONTICELLO — The Sages continued their fast start on the season by collecting another win over Charleston to improve to 4-1.
The girls flared into action right out of the gate, bagging 16 points in the first quarter next to Charleston’s 6. Contributors in this scoring rampage were seniors Hannah Swanson, Renni Fultz, Macey Hicks, Lizzie Stiverson, and junior Lydia Burger.
“I was really happy with how we came out of the gate,” said Head Coach Seth Melton. “We’ve stressed how important it is to start strong, and every game this year, we’ve done a good job bringing intense, strong pressure defense from the tip-off. That sets the tone and helps facilitate our transition game. Taking control of games early has allowed some of our younger girls to get experience, which will only make them stronger for us down the stretch.”
Monticello put up another 16 points in the second quarter, extending their lead to 32-10 at the half. The third quarter was Monticello’s biggest with a total of 19 points scored versus Charleston’s three. Nine of these tallies came from Stiverson with the remaining ten coming from Hicks, Burger, Pearl Glaze, and Megan Allen.
The Sages continued to hold Charleston in the final quarter, allowing the Trojans to trickle out just three points. The game ended in a stunning 56-17 victory for the Sages.
“It actually starts with our defense. We have been able to really pressure teams from the get go and disrupt their offense,” Melton explained. “That has led to a lot of turnovers and transition points for us, and we’ve been able to push the tempo.”
“We’ve got girls that see the floor well and play unselfish, team basketball,” he added. “That’s really hard to defend; you can scheme to defend one or two, but our balanced play has led to a lot of good looks and makes us hard to stop.”
“We ran the floor and played great help defense,” Stiverson agreed. “We couldn’t be stopped on our fast breaks. Our defensive pressure and speed won us that game easily.”
The senior totaled a game-high of 22 points, making more buckets than all of Charleston’s girls combined. Behind Stiverson was her teammate Hicks, who racked up a total of 13 points.
With only one loss on the season so far, the Sages are looking ahead for a successful season. “I believe we could finish with a winning record in the conference if we put our best efforts out there,” said Stiverson. “There’s tough competition, but we have a solid core group that is always ready to go.”
Stiverson was a part of the volleyball team that upset Unity to claim the regional crown. The basketball team, she explained, was ready to stage some upsets. “The coaching staff is great, and (there’s) so much more positive energy and drive compared to last year,” she commented. “We will definitely surprise some teams and do some damage in the postseason if we keep improving as we have been.”
“I’ve said from the beginning,” Melton said, “ that I think this team will surprise a lot of people and can have a lot of success this year, make some noise in the postseason. If we play the way I know we can and use those challenges to continue to develop and improve, I think we’ll find success and forge ourselves into a very dangerous team.”
The Sages was set to host its first game on Monday with a match against Urbana.
On a final note, Melton remarked, “I just want everyone to realize how fun and exciting this team is and build as much excitement around the program as possible. I want to see bigger crowds for road games. I want to see huge crowds at the Sievers Center and create a true home court advantage. Let’s spread the word and get everyone one we can coming out to support our girls and Sages basketball.”