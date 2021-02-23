The MHS girls basketball team (2-3) played back to back games on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, collecting one win and one loss.
On Thursday night, the girls, despite playing a game the day before, exploded into action against Rantoul and finished with a 58-39 victory.
The Sages grabbed the lead early on, creating a five point gap after the first quarter. The margin wavered, but Monticello came out on top at the end of the first half 27-20.
The third quarter was the determining battlefield, and the Sages dropped twenty one points in this period alone. Rantoul, with an alert defense, was unable to cut back the wide lead, and the Sages went on to outscore the Eagles in every quarter of the game.
Renni Fultz proved herself a force to be reckoned with. She scored a game-high twenty nine points and was a large rebounding presence. Fultz was instrumental in the victory, driving to the hole and racking up fouls from Rantoul.
Lizzie Stiverson also made her way to the free-throw line repeatedly where she made all seven of her free throws. Stiverson ended with nineteen total points.
Monticello’s aggressive offense led to a total free-throw performance of twelve for fifteen.
At Tuscola
The previous night, the Sages fell behind early in the game and ended with a 38-58 loss to Tuscola.
Tuscola grabbed a five point lead early on in the game, and the Sages never fully recovered it. At half time, the girls were down by fourteen, and they were able to hold on to that margin, still trailing by exactly fourteen with a quarter to go.
The Sages, with one starter still absent, weren’t able to come back in the last quarter. Fultz paved the way in scoring, finishing with another game-high of twenty points. She shot 100 percent from the free throw line. Stiverson followed in double digit scoring with twelve points.