MONTICELLO - The (10-14) Monticello Sages softball team gathered two final wins for the regular season over Arcola and Rantoul.
Against Arcola, four Monticello girls racked up multiple hits: Hannah Uebinger, Addie Wallace, Catie Swartz, and Macey Hicks. The team totaled fifteen hits.
Arcola took a 1-0 lead early on, matched in the second by a single from Swartz to tie up the game. The Sages stretched their lead slowly with a home run from Uebinger, a double from Wallace, and a ground out from Rosa Baker.
With one inning to go, the Sages led 6-3. In the final inning of play, Monticello’s offense erupted into the biggest rally of the game to shut down any chances of a comeback.
Two doubles, from Swartz and Marrissa Miller, and three singles, from Baker, Hicks, and Reese Patton, led to a six-run inning. Arcola’s three runs in the seventh couldn’t come close to Monticello’s gap, which ended 11-5.
On the mound, Hicks threw four strikeouts while allowing only five hits. Patton took over for the final three innings, striking out one and giving up five hits.
This stellar performance continued to the next match, Monticello’s final home game. The team’s 11 hits, led by Uebinger with three, paved the way for a 17-2 triumph over Rantoul.
The Sages’ lead was 4-1 going into the third inning, and this time, the Monticello girls powered not one, but two big-scoring innings.
A triple from Uebinger and a home run from Lizzie Stiverson ramped up the lead in the third inning. Swartz walked to gain another run, and Avery Schweitzer’s single tallied the seventh run of the inning.
This aggressive inning was followed by another just like it, and the Sages bagged another six runs to end the game in just four innings.
Uebinger stood out with four RBIs and three hits. Baker and Schweitzer each added two hits apiece. Schweitzer, Wallace, and Stiverson each batted in two runs, contributing to the senior night victory.
“Our seniors have been instrumental in setting the culture for this program as we rebuild,” said Head Coach Lauren Richardson. “...I think they see the program as bigger than themselves, and that is something that reflects on their character.”
Hicks managed the entire game on the mound, throwing for all four innings.
The week ended with a disappointing loss to Mattoon. Despite Monticello’s two-run lead in the second, Mattoon came back with three runs in the fifth to steal a win.
Patton’s three hits led Monticello’s nine total, and she also threw the first four innings of the game. Hicks finished the game in the circle with two strikeouts while allowing only three hits.
Richardson said, “We have played an extremely tough schedule, but hopefully that will prepare us in the postseason.”
They’ll host their first opponent, Warrensburg-Latham, on Monday, May 16.