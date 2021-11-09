MONTICELLO — The Monticello volleyball girls (20-16) reached the end of their outstanding season with a fatal blow from Maroa-Forsyth during their first Sectional game.
The 0-2 loss was a tough battle for the Sages, who put up 19 points in the first set and 12 in the second. But nothing can overshadow the remarkable season the girls led, including the first title of Regional Champion since 2007 and three new school records.
“I believed at the beginning of the season we had the chemistry to win a Regional championship,” said Head Coach Kim Allison. “We had some rough patches throughout the season and played in one of the toughest VB conferences.”
The Illini Prairie Conference was indeed one of the most formidable, with two teams advancing to Sectionals, one to Super Sectionals, and one to the State Finals.
“The three seniors were amazing captains for the program. They were invested in the growth of the program beyond their own personal goals and achievements,” Allison explained. “They really helped to guide and push the younger players to be the best they can be.”
Alongside pushing the underclassmen, the seniors set three new school records. Renni Fultz now holds the record for kills in a single season and in a career, and Lizzie Stiverson’s 648 assists broke the record for assists in a single season.
“I feel like the younger players played with their hearts to give the support needed for Lizzie and Renni to break the school records,” Allison shared. “ Everyone was willing to put in the extra time and practice. We had excellent attendance at our open gyms and camp this summer. We used almost all contact days allowed. Many players attended extra camps and lessons.”
“Volleyball is truly a team sport,” she continued. “ Without the talent and drive of the entire team, Lizzie and Renni could not have broken the records they did. The team takes pride in being a part of their accomplishments.”
Fultz finished the season as an offensive leader with over 1000 career kills, 403 season kills and 28 aces. Junior Alayna Shultz attained a respectable 151 kills, and the other leading servers were freshman Sierrah Downy with 31 and junior Emma Shinker with 26.
Defensively, three girls reached over 200 digs: Stiverson with 225, Fultz with 262, and junior Addison Schmidt with 338. Emma Hillard led the team at the net with 27 blocks, and Swanson was close behind with 24 despite being injured for a considerable portion of the season.
Allison commented, “The part that I am most proud of is the culture and leadership. We used the season and sport to learn life lessons. LIfe is about creating the positive energy to drive yourself to achieve your goal. Each member of this program used their own energy to help our team move forward in a positive direction for the future.”
Despite the loss of three dominant seniors, next year’s team holds promise. Key returning members include Schmidt, a junior who dug up the most balls this season, Shultz, a junior with a large offensive presence, Hillard, a sophomore already defending the net at a varsity level, and Downey, a freshman who played varsity the entire season and distinguished herself as a skilled server.
“My hope for the future is to use this growth from this season to continue to achieve more in the following years,” said Allison. “We have so much young talent in our program; it is exciting to see what they will be able to achieve.”