The Monticello boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed in separate meets this past week.
Boys’ Track
The Monticello boys’ track and field team took first place in the 12-team Rantoul Boys Invitational Saturday at Rantoul High School.
Monticello scored a meet high 119 points to win the meet. St. Joseph-Ogden placed second with 89 points, and Urbana took third with 70 points.
Three Sages earned top spots in their events.
Heath Smith won the high jump at 5 feet 10 inches, and Kolton Knuffman ran the 110-meter in 16.52 for first place.
Smith also took sixth in the 400 meter run with a personal best time of 57.05, and he placed sixth in the 400-meter run at 57.05. Knuffman also placed second the 300-meter with a time of 44.87.
Jacob Tackett won the 200-meter run with a personal best time of 23.03, and he placed third in the 100-meter dash at 11.53.
Joey Wenke placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.38, and Jackson Grambart took second in the 3,200-meter run at 10:24.16.
Chris Brown ran a 23.61 for third place in the 200-meter run, and he placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.56.
Ed Mitchell ran the 1,600 meters in 4:58.82 for third place, and Shawn Derby ran a 5:11.22 for sixth place.
Ian Cherry pole vaulted 12 feet for fourth place, and Connor Landreth high jumped 5 foot 4 inches for eighth place.
As for the relays, the 4x200 relay team took first place with a time of 1:34.57.
The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams each placed fourth with times of 3:55.88 and 9:22.37, respectively.
The 4x100 relay team took fifth place with a time of 44.94.
Girls’ Track
The Monticello girls’ track and field team took fourth place in the 12-team Lady Sages Invitational Track and Field Meet Friday at Monticello High School.
The Sages scored 162 points, and placed behind winner Mt. Zion (250), second-place finisher Tolono Unity (174) and third place finisher Salt Fork (166).
Estella Miller was the lone Sage to take first place in an event. She ran the 3,200 meters in 11:27.95 to cross the line first. Rachel Koon followed with a time of 11:56.46 for second place.
Mabry Bruhn took second place in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs with times of 2:21.67 and 5:15.06, in that order. She placed fifth in the pole vault.
Rose Talbert ran a personal best time of 1:01.09 for third place in the 400-meter run and took third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:31.79.
Rachel Koon ran the 1,600 in 5:33.36 for fourth place, and Kayden Hogan took sixth in the pole vault.
Sydney Buchanan took sixth in the 100-meter dash at 13.81, and Renni Fultz tossed the discus 27.86 meters for sixth place.
The Sages relay teams placed really well at the invitational.
The 4x400 relay team (of Grace Talbert, Welter, Koon and Rose Talbert) and 4x800 realy team (of Bruhn, Talbert, Welter and Koon) each took first place with times of 4:19.82 and 10:09.67, respectively.
The 4x100 relay team took fourth with a time of 54.67, and the 4x200 relay team took fifth at 2:00.17.
The fifth place through 12th place teams were as followed: St. Joseph, Charleston, Rantoul, Warrensburg, Mattoon, Mt. Pulaski, Clinton and Urbana.
The track and field teams are scheduled to compete in the Distance Night in Palatine meet Saturday and then host the Piatt Macon County Track and Field Meet at Monticello Tuesday.