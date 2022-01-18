MONTICELLO — Large-meet mat work returned to Monticello over the weekend when Monticello hosted the nine-team Illinois Prairie Conference wrestling tournament, held on four mats set up in the Sievers Center.
Monticello came in as the No. 3 seed and finished with a 6-2 record, tied with Olympia for second place. Unity dominated the event to take the top slot, including wins of 65-18 over Olympia and 72-6 over the Sages.
MHS coach Andy Moore was pleased with his team’s effort, especially a win over Prairie Central after a disappointing loss to No. 2 Olympia.
“Olympia was a team I really wanted to beat, due to them having a higher seed than us. Unity was the clear favorite and we needed to be competitive against a few other teams to give ourselves a chance at a top finish,” Moore said.
“I’m proud of how our guys continued to compete and bounced back against Prairie Central after our loss to Olympia. This weekend required every one of our wrestlers contributing, and they did.”
The Sages have seven more regular season matches before the post season begins with regionals on Feb. 4. Monticello is assigned to the Olney/Richland County regional.
IPC meet
Monticello went 3-1 each day of the IPC dual-meet tourney on Jan. 14-15. On Friday they defeated Pontiac, St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Thomas More while losing to eventually champion Unity.
On Saturday, the squad registered victories over Rantoul, Illinois Valley Central and Prairie Central, suffering a loss to Olympia.
For the meet, 138-pounder Jaxon Trent led the way with five wins in contested matches. Kaleb Reid and Brandon Peters also had four wins apiece, with Riley Jones netting three over the two days. Tristan Slade and Dawson Sheets had two win apieces, while Ethan Alexander, Hunter Romano and Drew Schlabach had one each.
A summary of each Monticello match:
— Monticello 51, Pontiac 30: Winning by fall for the Sages were Reid (in 45 seconds, 160 lbs.), Riley Jones (1:53 at 220 lbs.) and Peters (2:48 at 285). Ethan Alexander earned a hard-fought 7-5 decision at 170 lbs.
— Unity 72, Monticello 6: Trent got the only win for the Sages with a fall in 3:16.
— Monticello 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 23: Winning by fall for the Sages were Trent (in 54 seconds), Jones (47 seconds) and Peters (3:35).
— Monticello 78, St. Thomas More 3: Winning by fall for the Sages were Trent (1:55), Jones (3:51) and Peters (1:13).
— Monticello 72, Rantoul 9: Winning by fall for the Sages was Reid (1:14).
— Monticello 78, IVC 0: The Sages won 10 of 14 matches by forfeit. In matches that took place, Trent (2:40) and Sheets (5:46) won by fall. Slade won in an 8-1 decision, while Russ Brown kept the shutout with a 9-7 overtime win at 152 lbs.
— Olympia 52, Monticello 24: Winning by fall for the Sages were Slade (1:14), Romano (2:18) and Reid (1:28).
— Monticello 42, Prairie Central 30: Winning by fall for the Sages were Reid (26 seconds) and Schlabach (4:50). Winning by decision were Trent (12-8) and Sheets (8-3).