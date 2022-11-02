Both the Monticello girls’ middle school basketball teams started the season by winning their first 15 games and both just won the Okaw Conference Tournament Championship last Thursday.
The 7th Grade entered the tournament as the #1 Seed. They advanced to the Championship game by defeating Maroa 32-3 and Sullivan 26-5. They defeated Clinton 21-17 in the Championship game. Five Sages scored in the Championship game; led by Anya Sheppard with eight, Emily Matthews with four and Grace Weidner with four. Ellie Freeman had five steals.
The 8th Grade entered the tournament as the #1 Seed. They advanced to the Championship game by defeating Meridian 44-3 and Central A&M 29-18. They defeated Clinton 35-8 in the Championship game. Eight Sages scored in the Championship game; led by Ali Weidner with eight, Emma Arnold with seven and Annie Robinson with six points. Dacey Kooi added seven rebounds and two blocks.