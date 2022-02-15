WENONA — A strong first half put the Monticello Middle School seventh grade boys’ basketball squad in the driver’s seat for a state title Feb. 10 at Wenona, but the Sages could not quite hold off an athletic, hard-charging Glenwood Glenbrook squad, which ended up taking the title with a 52-45 victory.
Monticello (24-3) jumped out to a 9-6 lead early behind four early points by Gus Reppert.
Glenwood bounced back to take a 14-11 lead early in the second quarter, but Matthias Rudolph evened things up with a clutch three-pointer, then the Sages took a 17-16 lead on another trey by teammate Grant Kiger.
MMS ended the half on an 11-4 run to take a 22-18 lead into the locker room.
The Bulldogs, who ended the season undefeated at 20-0, were once again up to the task, outscoring the Sages 15-8 in the third quarter for a 33-30 lead. They did not trail again, although Monticello did pull within two points early in the final period.
It was a great debut season for MMS coach Luke Stokowski, who finished third as an eighth grade player and helped his Monticello High School squad capture fourth place at the IHSA state tourney in 2018.
“I was on cloud nine. It was a really, really cool experience,” Stokowski said. “I’m really proud of our guys. It was a really good game.”
Rudolph led three Sages in double figures with 11 points. Grant Kiger and Reppert added 10 apiece. Jaxon Helmuth added four, Luke Murphy and Ayden McCool totaled three each and Jake Motsegood and Forrest Rawdin each scored two.
Bulldog Jovarion Wilson took over in the second half and scored a game-high 27 for Glenwood.
Stokowski gave his opponent plenty of credit.
“They just kept hitting some tough shots. Kept hitting threes,” he said. “They’re first. They’re first in state for a reason.”
The MMS coach is also thankful for being able to learning the coaching ropes from his father, longtime skipper Mike Stokowski, who coached the eighth grade squad this year.
“I love it. He has a lot of information from the years he has coached. I love taking everything in, and watching,” he said.
“It was a heckuva season for the seventh graders. At the beginning of the year I thought they’d get this far, and they got this far. I’m really proud of the boys, and the fans who showed up tonight. It’s really awesome.”