Conference champs!

The Monticello Middle School seventh grade girls’ basketball team won the conference tournament championship with a 27-15 win over Maroa-Forsyth last Thursday (Oct. 28). The contest was tied 6-6 at the half before the Lady Sages surged in the final two quarters to take the title, its first since 2012. The team is also undefeated at 13-0 on the season entering action this week.

Photo provided