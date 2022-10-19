CLINTON – Several athletes from Monticello are competing for the Clinton Community YMCA’s swim team, the ‘Clinton Otters.’
Athletes compete in age groups from six years old through high school and practice multiple times a week in preparation for meets.
Earlier this month, the team opened the competition season by swimming at the 2022 Spy Open at the Springfield Gus and Flora Kerasotes YMCA. Nearly 150 athletes from seven different programs participated.
Aliyah Ellison was the recipient of the overall “High Point” award for 15-year-old girls. She scored the most individual points for her team overall for all 15-year-old girls competing.
Ellison placed fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke, seventh in the 200-meter IM, eighth in the 50-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle, and ninth in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter flystroke.
Abby Harper, 10 years old, placed third in the 100-meter breaststroke, fourth in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle, and fifth in the 50-meter flystroke.
Sophia McConkey, (10), placed ninth in the 50-meter backstroke and 11th in the 50-meter flystroke and 50-meter freestyle.
Skyler Thomas (14), placed14th in the 200-meter breaststroke and outside the top 20 in 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle.
Elinor Woods (10), placed fourth in the 100-meter backstroke, seventh in the 50-meter backstroke, 10th in the 50-meter flystroke and 50-meter breaststroke, 12th in the 100-meter freestyle and 13th in the 50-meter freestyle.
Abbigail Yardley (11), competed in the 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle.