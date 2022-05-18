MONTICELLO – The Monticello High School baseball squad tuned up for the post-season with two wins in three outings last week.
MHS defeated Rantoul and Mt. Zion in Illini Prairie Conference matchups, and also took a narrow one-run loss to area rival Maroa-Forsyth.
After a regular season finale that was scheduled for Monday at Okaw Valley, the Sages (18-8) take on No. 5 Westville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Tolono in the Unity regional semifinal. A win would earn MHS a berth in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, also at Tolono.
The regional winner advances to play the victor of the Eureka regional at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Millikin.
Monticello was dominant at home versus Rantoul on May 12, scoring in each of the first four innings to end the game with an 11-1 decision after the Eagles’ fifth at bat. Monticello scored one in the first inning, then two, three, and five runs in subsequent innings.
Dawlton Chupp struck out eight in four innings to take the win, giving up just one earned run on three hits. Luke Teschke was 2 for 3 with four RBI for Monticello, Jacob Trusner went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and Joey Sprinkle and Thomas Swartz also chipped in two hits apiece.
A rare loss was recorded two days later at home, as Maroa-Forsyth scored three in the third to take a 4-2 lead and hold on for the 4-3 win. Colton Vance, Buckalew and Triston Foran had two hits each as the Sages out-hit the Trojans 10 to 7.
Teschke had a solid outing on the mound, striking out nine in 4.2 innings but taking the loss.
MHS bounced back the next day, using an eight-run sixth inning to tame Mt. Zion 11-2.
Leading the Sages 12-hit attack were Trusner and Foran, each of whom recorded three hits, with Trusner’s day including a pair of triples. Biniam Lienhart went 2 for 4 with two RBI as well.
Jack Buckalew struck out nine batters in six innings of work, surrendering just four hits and no earned runs.
ALAH
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond took a pair of close losses last week, and holds a 6-16 mark entering the IHSA playoffs this week.
The Knights were scheduled to travel to take on Pana at 4:30 p.m. Monday as part of the Virden regional. A win would earn them a 4:30 p.m. outing on Wednesday against top seed Shelbyville in Virden. The winner of that semifinal advances to the regional final at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
Braden Kauffman had two stolen bases for ALAH on May 9 against Tri-County, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 6-2 loss. Quentin Day also recorded a pair of stolen bases.
ALAH took a narrow 6-5 loss to Sullivan on May 10 after their opponent scored a run to walk the game off in the seventh inning.
Day had two hits for the Knights.
Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge enters the week with a 3-18 record and a No. 8 seeding in the Cissna Park regional. They were scheduled to begin post season action May 16 against No. 6 Danville Schlarman. The winner advances to the regional semifinal at Cissna Park at 4:30 p.m. May 18.
The regional final is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, also at Cissna Park.
Last week, the Knights scored a 3-1 win over Arthur Christian, and losses 16-1 versus Midland and 10-3 versus Fisher. Dylan Kelley had three hits against the Bunnies.
Cerro Gordo-Bement
The Broncos (4-13) are the No. 9 seed in the St. Thomas More sectional, and were set to start the postseason at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16 at No. 8 Decatur Lutheran in the Mt. Pulaski regional. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Mt. Pulaski May 18 at Mt. Pulaski. That is also the site of the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday May 21.